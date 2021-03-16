ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:18 | 16.03.2021
Pioneer Natural Resources To Present at Simmons Energy Virtual Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield, will participate in a Fireside Discussion at Simmons Energy Virtual Conference on Monday, March 22, at 9:45 a.m. CDT.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006037/en/

