22:00 | 17.02.2020
Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Scott Sheffield, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10:25 a.m. Mountain Time.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005457/en/

