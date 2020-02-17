ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:30 | 17.02.2020
Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Rich Dealy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005456/en/

