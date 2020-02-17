|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 17.02.2020
Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Rich Dealy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
