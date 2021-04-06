16:03 | 06.04.2021

Pioneering Colorado Cannabis Cultivator Maggie’s Farm Marks 10th Anniversary With Grow-Your-Own Initiative

Maggie’s Farm, Southern Colorado’s original source for organically grown, Clean Green Certified® craft cannabis, is celebrating the brand’s 10-year anniversary and its customers with a 10-day special event culminating on 4/20. To honor the company’s decade of success, Maggie’s Farm is giving away 2,000 seed packs per day for 10 days and providing tips and guidance for organic cultivation at home, along with education about the beneficial properties of the thousands of terpenes created by the cannabis plant. “Over the last 10 years, we’ve been inspired and humbled by the support of our deeply loyal Maggie’s Farm customers,” said Bill Conkling, CEO and founder of the brand established in 2010, at the dawn of Colorado’s medical marijuana era. “Our mission is to be good stewards to the land and sustainably grow cannabis that meets the many needs of the patients and adult-use customers we serve. We feel lucky to have seen approximately three million sales over the past decade. Now’s our opportunity to give back.” Starting April 11, all seven Maggie’s Farm retail locations are celebrating the anniversary with in-store educational customer experiences, limited-edition commemorative merchandise, special brand deals and more. The special event concludes on 4/20 with special gifts for the first 100 customers in each store. Maggie’s Farm is partnering with brands such as Wana Brands, The Clear and #SaveTheTerps advocate Boveda to spotlight the nuances of outdoor craft cannabis cultivation, including how to maximize a strain’s terpenes, which are key to the unique flavor aspects of different cannabis cultivars. Check out the Maggie’s Farm website for event details at retail locations in Pueblo, Manitou Springs, Cañon City and Colorado Springs (serving medical patients only).

About Maggie’s Farm Maggie’s Farm is Colorado’s original all-natural craft cannabis brand. Established in 2011, Maggie’s Farm is Clean Green Certified® and prides itself on positive stewardship of the land. Plants are grown in organic, living soil and nourished by sunlight and mineral-rich spring water before being slow-cured for quality, terpene content and potency. Maggie’s Farm serves both medical and recreational markets. One of Colorado’s most award-winning brands, Maggie’s Farm showcases the best nature has to offer.

