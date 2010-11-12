|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:25 | 27.12.2019
Pipeline Monitoring System Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology (Ultrasonic, PIG’s, Smart ball, Magnetic Flux, Fiber Optic), End-use Industry (Crude & Refined Petroleum, Water & Wastewater), Solution, Pipe-Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The pipeline monitoring system market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 6.5 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.
This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
The report also aims at aiding them to get the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Scope of Research
5.2. Evolution of Pipeline Monitoring Systems
5.3. YC-YCC Analysis
5.4. Industry Trends
5.5. Regulations in the Industry
6.2. Metallic
6.3. Non Metallic
6.4. Others (Pneumatic Pipe, Cement Pipe, Concrete Pipe, Asbestos Pipe )
7.2. PIGs
7.3. Smart Ball
7.4. Ultrasonic
7.5. Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology
7.6. Fibre Optic Technology
7.7. Others (Beta-Foil Technology, Leo Technology)
8.2. Leak Detection
8.3. Operating Condition
8.4. Pipeline Break Detection
8.5. Others (Liquid and Material Identification)
9.2. Crude & Refined Petroleum
9.3. Water & Waste Water
9.4. Others (Beverages and Drugs & Specimen)
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.6. South & Latin America
11.2. Competitive Scenario
11.3. Competitive Leadership Mapping (Global)
11.4. Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5. Business Strategy Excellence
12.1.1. Business Overview
12.1.2. Financial Assessment
12.1.3. Operational Assessment
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Recent Development
12.1.6. SWOT
12.1.7. Current Focus & Strategy
12.1.8. Wining Imperatives*
12.1.9. Right to Win
12.2. Orbcomm Inc.
12.3. PSI AG
12.4. Pure Technologies
12.5. C-FER Technologies
12.6. Honeywell International Inc
12.7. Perma Pipe Inc
12.8. Siemens AG
12.9. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
12.10. BAE Systems, Inc.
12.11. Others Key Players
12.11.1. Atmos International
12.11.2. Clampon As
12.11.3. ABB Group
12.11.4. Future Fibre Technologies
12.11.5. Senstar, Inc.
12.11.6. Syrinix
12.11.7. Radiobarrier
12.11.8. TTK
12.11.9. Krohne Group
12.11.10. Thales Group
12.11.11. ABB Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzz60s
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer