16:10 | 21.01.2020

Pixelle Specialty Solutions Launches New Corporate Website

Pixelle Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle”), one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America, has launched a new state-of-the-art website — www.pixelle.com — designed to elevate customers’ experience in researching and procuring specialty products and customized solutions, including:

Inkjet PapersFood PackagingRelease LinersCasting PapersCarbonless PapersForms PapersBook Publishing PapersSecurity PapersEnvelope PapersCut-Size Office PapersCommercial PrintSpecialty Niche Products

The site highlights Pixelle’s advanced capabilities and enables customers to directly access technical teams to develop customized solutions tailored to customers’ specific needs. Capabilities include: Barrier Coatings, Release & Casting Chemistries, Short-Run Custom Colors, Inkjet Innovations, Coating Technologies, and Document Security Features. In addition, customers can see how paper is made by taking a virtual mill tour. Using drone technology and high definition 4K resolution, we take the viewer on an educational tour of the entire pulp and paper making process. The tour is ideal for employee training programs or those who simply like to see how things are Made in America. “Pixelle provides innovative solutions to our customers,” said Tim Hess, CEO, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, “and this new state-of-the-art website is our latest solution to enhance our customers’ experience with us as their supplier and partner.” For more information on Pixelle Specialty Solutions and to view the new website, visit http://www.pixelle.com/.

About Pixelle

Pixelle Specialty Solutions™ is a leading North American paper manufacturer headquartered in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. With 150 years of leadership, our manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio mark the birthplace of modern papermaking. Today, we leverage generations of experience to continue our legacy of innovation and develop custom paper solutions for our customers. Pixelle was formed in 2018 by Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders, and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005001/en/