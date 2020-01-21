|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:10 | 21.01.2020
Pixelle Specialty Solutions Launches New Corporate Website
Pixelle Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle”), one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America, has launched a new state-of-the-art website — www.pixelle.com — designed to elevate customers’ experience in researching and procuring specialty products and customized solutions, including:
In addition, customers can see how paper is made by taking a virtual mill tour. Using drone technology and high definition 4K resolution, we take the viewer on an educational tour of the entire pulp and paper making process. The tour is ideal for employee training programs or those who simply like to see how things are Made in America.
“Pixelle provides innovative solutions to our customers,” said Tim Hess, CEO, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, “and this new state-of-the-art website is our latest solution to enhance our customers’ experience with us as their supplier and partner.”
For more information on Pixelle Specialty Solutions and to view the new website, visit http://www.pixelle.com/.
