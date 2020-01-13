23:15 | 13.01.2020

Pixelle Specialty Solutions Names John P. Jacunski Chief Financial Officer

Pixelle Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle”) has named John P. Jacunski Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Jacunski will report to Timothy R. Hess, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pixelle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005865/en/John Jacunski (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Pixelle, Mr. Jacunski served P.H. Glatfelter Company from 2003 until 2019 in positions of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, President of the Specialty Papers Business Unit, and Vice President and Controller. Previously, he served WCI Steel as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and also worked for KPMG. Mr. Jacunski completed leadership and strategy programs at Wharton School of Business and he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from John Carroll University. Pixelle was created in 2018 through private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg’s acquisition of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business Unit. Pixelle is one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America with annual sales of more than $825 million and 728,000 tons. Pixelle has industry-leading positions in food contact papers, high speed inkjet papers, release liners, carbonless and forms, envelope paper, greeting cards, trade book paper, and playing cards. The company operates two integrated mills (Spring Grove, PA and Chillicothe, OH), converting operations (Fremont, OH), and woodyard operations (Delmar, MD; Piketon, OH; and Washington, WV). Commenting on Mr. Jacunski, CEO Hess said, “John is a very experienced senior leader with a long track record of success in our operations and our industry who brings strategic and executional depth to our leadership team. I am confident he will help us build on our strong first year of performance as Pixelle and continue driving our performance as a specialty papers leader that helps our customers win in their respective markets.” Mr. Jacunski, commenting on the CFO role, said, “The opportunity to help Pixelle advance its position as a high-performance, customer-focused specialty business is very exciting. I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience of these operations with the ‘manufacturing excellence’ expertise of the Pixelle and Lindsay Goldberg teams to further accelerate our performance.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005865/en/