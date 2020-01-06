|
23:15 | 06.01.2020
Pixelle Specialty Solutions Names Timothy R. Hess Chief Executive Officer
Pixelle
Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle”) has promoted Timothy R. Hess to
Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Hess will continue to report to
Steven J. Klinger, Executive Chairman of Pixelle.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005990/en/
Timothy R. Hess (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Hess has served as President of Pixelle since 2018, when the company
was created through private investment firm Lindsay
Goldberg’s acquisition of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business
Unit. Prior to 2018, Mr. Hess served as Senior Vice President and
President of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business Unit after advancing
through assignments of progressive responsibility in technical,
operations, sales and marketing, and general management. He joined
Glatfelter in 1994. Mr. Hess earned a Master of Science degree from the
Institute of Paper Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Science
degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Pixelle is one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America
with annual sales of more than $825 million and 728,000 tons. Pixelle
has industry-leading positions in food contact papers, high speed inkjet
papers, release liners, carbonless and forms, envelope paper, greeting
cards, trade book paper, and playing cards. The company operates two
integrated mills (Spring Grove, PA and Chillicothe, OH), converting
operations (Fremont, OH), and woodyard operations (Delmar, MD; Piketon,
OH; and Washington, WV).
Commenting on Mr. Hess, Executive Chairman Klinger said, “Pixelle has an
excellent reputation with customers, industry-leading market positions,
and momentum toward sustained manufacturing excellence. Tim Hess’
leadership is integral on all fronts. We are excited about elevating Tim
to the role of CEO as we continue working together to continuously build
a high-performance business for our customers.”
Mr. Hess, commenting on the CEO role, said, “I am highly energized by
the opportunity to further advance Pixelle’s position as a
high-performance specialty business. We have a skilled leadership team
and a talented workforce who have posted an amazing first year of
performance as Pixelle. I look forward to continuing to drive Pixelle’s
growth as a leader in specialty papers so that we can help our customers
win in the market place.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005990/en/