Pixelle Specialty Solutions Names Timothy R. Hess Chief Executive Officer

Specialty Solutions (“Pixelle”) has promoted Timothy R. Hess to

Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Hess will continue to report to

Steven J. Klinger, Executive Chairman of Pixelle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

Mr. Hess has served as President of Pixelle since 2018, when the company

was created through private investment firm Lindsay

Goldberg’s acquisition of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business

Unit. Prior to 2018, Mr. Hess served as Senior Vice President and

President of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business Unit after advancing

through assignments of progressive responsibility in technical,

operations, sales and marketing, and general management. He joined

Glatfelter in 1994. Mr. Hess earned a Master of Science degree from the

Institute of Paper Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Science

degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Pixelle is one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America

with annual sales of more than $825 million and 728,000 tons. Pixelle

has industry-leading positions in food contact papers, high speed inkjet

papers, release liners, carbonless and forms, envelope paper, greeting

cards, trade book paper, and playing cards. The company operates two

integrated mills (Spring Grove, PA and Chillicothe, OH), converting

operations (Fremont, OH), and woodyard operations (Delmar, MD; Piketon,

OH; and Washington, WV). Commenting on Mr. Hess, Executive Chairman Klinger said, “Pixelle has an

excellent reputation with customers, industry-leading market positions,

and momentum toward sustained manufacturing excellence. Tim Hess’

leadership is integral on all fronts. We are excited about elevating Tim

to the role of CEO as we continue working together to continuously build

a high-performance business for our customers.” Mr. Hess, commenting on the CEO role, said, “I am highly energized by

the opportunity to further advance Pixelle’s position as a

high-performance specialty business. We have a skilled leadership team

and a talented workforce who have posted an amazing first year of

performance as Pixelle. I look forward to continuing to drive Pixelle’s

growth as a leader in specialty papers so that we can help our customers

win in the market place."