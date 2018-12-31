|
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results.
Progressing strategic / complementary projects that align with long-term industry partners
Expect material annual reductions of organic growth capital investment in 2021 and 2022 as projects are completed
Advancing portfolio optimization initiatives:
Targeting ~$600 million of 2020 divestitures (non-core asset sales and strategic JVs)
Completed a ~$300 million strategic transaction with Felix Midstream (extension and modification of existing acreage dedication and gathering agreement and bolt-on acquisition of Delaware Basin gathering system)
“We executed well on our 2019 goals and key initiatives, capping the year with fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results that exceeded expectations,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman & CEO of Plains All American Pipeline. “We enter 2020 expecting a more competitive market environment. We have a solid financial position and continue to optimize our base business, high-grade our asset portfolio, execute our capital program and streamline the organization to drive efficiencies. Looking to 2021 and beyond, we expect continued growth in fee-based cash flow and a meaningful reduction in capital investment to improve leverage and benefit free cash flow.”
$
306
$
1,117
(73)
%
$
2,171
$
2,216
(2)
%
Diluted net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.38
(75)
%
$
2.65
$
2.71
(2)
%
Diluted weighted average common units outstanding (1)
729
799
(9)
%
800
799
—
%
Distribution per common unit declared for the period
$
0.36
$
0.30
20
%
$
1.44
$
1.20
20
%
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, includes all potentially dilutive securities outstanding (our Series A preferred units and equity-indexed compensation awards) during the period. See the “Computation of Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Unit” table attached hereto for additional information.
$
517
$
653
(21)
%
$
2,063
$
1,570
31
%
Diluted adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.63
$
0.80
(21)
%
$
2.51
$
1.88
34
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
860
$
949
(9)
%
$
3,237
$
2,684
21
%
Implied DCF per common unit
$
0.72
$
0.94
(23)
%
$
2.99
$
2.46
22
%
See the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the tables attached hereto for information regarding certain selected items that PAA believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods, as well as for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures (such as Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF) and their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and 2018 is presented below:
(in millions)
$
451
$
176
$
232
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
$
425
$
181
$
342
$
1,722
$
705
$
803
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
$
1,508
$
711
$
462
Fourth-quarter 2019 Transportation Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% over comparable 2018 results, primarily driven by higher volumes on our Permian Basin systems, including the Cactus II pipeline, which went into service in August 2019.
Fourth-quarter 2019 Facilities Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3% versus comparable 2018 results, primarily due to lower activity at certain of our rail terminals.
Fourth-quarter 2019 Supply and Logistics Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 32% versus comparable 2018 results primarily due to less favorable crude oil differentials in the Permian Basin, partially offset by higher NGL margins.
(in millions, except volumes, per unit and per barrel data)
+ / –
Transportation
$
1,508
$
1,722
$
1,820
Facilities
711
705
680
Supply and Logistics
462
803
75
Adjusted other income/(expense), net
3
7
—
Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (2)
(419
)
(407
)
(410
)
Maintenance capital
(252
)
(287
)
(250
)
Current income tax expense
(66
)
(112
)
(60
)
Other
1
(55
)
(5
)
Preferred unit distributions paid (3)
(161
)
(198
)
(200
)
2.46
$
2.99
$
2.27
2.38
$
2.91
$
2.25
1.20
$
1.38
$
1.44
1.88
$
2.51
$
1.66
Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)
5,889
6,893
7,600
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.65
Average capacity (MMBbls/Mo)
124
125
124
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.48
$
0.47
$
0.46
Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)
1,309
1,369
1,450
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.97
$
1.61
$
0.14
2020 Guidance forecasts are intended to be + / – amounts.
(1)
See the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables attached hereto for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and, for the historical 2018 and 2019 periods, their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.
(2)
Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.
(3)
Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during the year presented. Distributions on our Series A preferred units were paid-in-kind for the February 2018 quarterly distribution. Distributions on our Series A preferred units have been paid in cash since the May 2018 quarterly distribution. Distributions on our Series B preferred units are payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15.
(4)
Cash distributions per common unit paid during 2018 and 2019. 2020(G) reflects the current distribution rate of $1.44 per common unit.
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.30
—
%
20
%
PAA’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 performance;
Financial and operating guidance;
Capitalization and liquidity; and
Plains’ outlook for the future.
Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed on our website (www.plainsallamerican.com) under Investor Relations (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings). Following the live webcast, an audio replay in MP3 format will be available on our website within two hours after the end of the call and will be accessible for a period of 365 days. A transcript will also be available after the call at the above referenced website.
Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions. We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains and losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), the mark-to-market related to our Preferred Distribution Rate Reset Option, gains and losses on derivatives that are related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our core operating performance. These measures may further be adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in “Other current liabilities” on our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as “selected items impacting comparability.” Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects.
Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, divestitures, expansion projects and numerous other factors. These types of variations may not be separately identified in this release, but will be discussed, as applicable, in management’s discussion and analysis of operating results in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Implied DCF and other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income (the most directly comparable measure as reported in accordance with GAAP) for the historical periods presented in the tables attached to this release, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition, we encourage you to visit our website at www.plainsallamerican.com (in particular the section under “Financial Information” entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” within the Investor Relations tab), which presents a reconciliation of our commonly used non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.
Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.
9,154
$
8,786
$
33,669
$
34,055
Purchases and related costs
8,234
6,955
29,452
29,793
Field operating costs
320
332
1,303
1,263
General and administrative expenses
72
84
297
316
Depreciation and amortization
163
136
601
520
(Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net
34
(36)
28
(114)
Total costs and expenses
8,823
7,471
31,681
31,778
1,315
1,988
2,277
Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities
115
93
388
375
Gain/(loss) on investment in unconsolidated entities
—
(10)
271
200
Interest expense, net
(114)
(104)
(425)
(431)
Other income/(expense), net
—
(14)
24
(7)
1,280
2,246
2,414
Current income tax expense
(40)
(32)
(112)
(66)
Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit
15
(131)
46
(132)
1,117
2,180
2,216
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
—
(9)
—
306
$
1,117
$
2,171
$
2,216
Net income allocated to common unitholders — Basic
$
256
$
1,063
$
1,967
$
2,009
Basic weighted average common units outstanding
728
726
727
726
Basic net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.46
$
2.70
$
2.77
Net income allocated to common unitholders — Diluted
$
256
$
1,104
$
2,119
$
2,164
Diluted weighted average common units outstanding
729
799
800
799
Diluted net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.38
$
2.65
$
2.71
$
517
$
653
$
2,063
$
1,570
Diluted adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.63
$
0.80
$
2.51
$
1.88
Adjusted EBITDA
$
860
$
949
$
3,237
$
2,684
Current assets
$
4,612
$
3,533
Property and equipment, net
15,355
14,787
Goodwill
2,540
2,521
Investments in unconsolidated entities
3,683
2,702
Linefill and base gas
981
916
Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net
466
—
Long-term inventory
182
136
Other long-term assets, net
858
916
Total assets
$
28,677
$
25,511
Current liabilities
$
5,017
$
3,456
Senior notes, net
8,939
8,941
Other long-term debt, net
248
202
Long-term operating lease liabilities
387
—
Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits
891
910
Total liabilities
15,482
13,509
Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests
13,062
12,002
Noncontrolling interests
133
—
Total partners’ capital
13,195
12,002
Total liabilities and partners’ capital
$
28,677
$
25,511
$
504
$
66
Long-term debt
9,187
9,143
Total debt
$
9,691
$
9,209
Long-term debt
$
9,187
$
9,143
Partners’ capital
13,195
12,002
Total book capitalization
$
22,382
$
21,145
Total book capitalization, including short-term debt
$
22,886
$
21,211
Long-term debt-to-total book capitalization
41
%
43
%
Total debt-to-total book capitalization, including short-term debt
42
%
43
%
Net income attributable to PAA
$
306
$
1,117
$
2,171
$
2,216
Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders
(37)
(37)
(149)
(149)
Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders
(12)
(12)
(49)
(49)
Other
(1)
(5)
(6)
(9)
Net income allocated to common unitholders
$
256
$
1,063
$
1,967
$
2,009
Basic weighted average common units outstanding
728
726
727
726
Basic net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.46
$
2.70
$
2.77
Net income attributable to PAA
$
306
$
1,117
$
2,171
$
2,216
Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders
(37)
—
—
—
Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders
(12)
(12)
(49)
(49)
Other
(1)
(1)
(3)
(3)
Net income allocated to common unitholders
$
256
$
1,104
$
2,119
$
2,164
Basic weighted average common units outstanding
728
726
727
726
Effect of dilutive securities:
Series A preferred units (2)
—
71
71
71
Equity-indexed compensation plan awards (3)
1
2
2
2
Diluted weighted average common units outstanding
729
799
800
799
Diluted net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.38
$
2.65
$
2.71
We calculate net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income (whether paid in cash or in-kind). After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.
(2)
The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per common unit for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as the effect was antidilutive.
(3)
Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB.
Gains/(losses) from derivative activities net of inventory valuation adjustments (2)
$
(234)
$
610
$
(158)
$
505
Long-term inventory costing adjustments (3)
22
(38)
20
(21)
Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net (4)
8
2
18
(7)
Equity-indexed compensation expense (5)
(4)
(19)
(17)
(55)
Net gain on foreign currency revaluation (6)
7
3
1
1
Line 901 incident (7)
—
—
(10)
—
Selected items impacting comparability – Adjusted EBITDA
$
(201)
$
558
$
(146)
$
423
Gains/(losses) from derivative activities (2)
—
—
(1)
4
Gain/(loss) on investment in unconsolidated entities
—
(10)
271
200
Gains/(losses) on asset sales and asset impairments, net
(34)
36
(28)
114
Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability
24
(120)
12
(95)
Selected items impacting comparability – Adjusted net income attributable to PAA
$
(211)
$
464
$
108
$
646
(1)
Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.
(2)
We use derivative instruments for risk management purposes and our related processes include specific identification of hedging instruments to an underlying hedged transaction. Although we identify an underlying transaction for each derivative instrument we enter into, there may not be an accounting hedge relationship between the instrument and the underlying transaction. In the course of evaluating our results of operations, we identify the earnings that were recognized during the period related to derivative instruments for which the identified underlying transaction does not occur in the current period and exclude the related gains and losses in determining adjusted results. In addition, we exclude gains and losses on derivatives that are related to investing activities, such as the purchase of linefill. We also exclude the impact of corresponding inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, as well as the mark-to-market adjustment related to our Preferred Distribution Rate Reset Option.
(3)
We carry crude oil and NGL inventory comprised of minimum working inventory requirements in third-party assets and other working inventory that is needed for our commercial operations. We consider this inventory necessary to conduct our operations and we intend to carry this inventory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we classify this inventory as long-term on our balance sheet and do not hedge the inventory with derivative instruments (similar to linefill in our own assets). We treat the impact of changes in the average cost of the long-term inventory (that result from fluctuations in market prices) and writedowns of such inventory that result from price declines as a selected item impacting comparability.
(4)
We have certain agreements that require counterparties to deliver, transport or throughput a minimum volume over an agreed upon period. Substantially all of such agreements were entered into with counterparties to economically support the return on our capital expenditure necessary to construct the related asset. Some of these agreements include make-up rights if the minimum volume is not met. We record a receivable from the counterparty in the period that services are provided or when the transaction occurs, including amounts for deficiency obligations from counterparties associated with minimum volume commitments. If a counterparty has a make-up right associated with a deficiency, we defer the revenue attributable to the counterparty’s make-up right and subsequently recognize the revenue at the earlier of when the deficiency volume is delivered or shipped, when the make-up right expires or when it is determined that the counterparty’s ability to utilize the make-up right is remote. We include the impact of amounts billed to counterparties for their deficiency obligation, net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue, as a selected item impacting comparability. We believe the inclusion of the contractually committed revenues associated with that period is meaningful to investors as the related asset has been constructed, is standing ready to provide the committed service and the fixed operating costs are included in the current period results.
(5)
Our total equity-indexed compensation expense includes expense associated with awards that will or may be settled in units and awards that will or may be settled in cash. The awards that will or may be settled in units are included in our diluted net income per unit calculation when the applicable performance criteria have been met. We consider the compensation expense associated with these awards as a selected item impacting comparability as the dilutive impact of the outstanding awards is included in our diluted net income per unit calculation and the majority of the awards are expected to be settled in units. The portion of compensation expense associated with awards that are certain to be settled in cash is not considered a selected item impacting comparability.
(6)
During the periods presented, there were fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, resulting in gains and losses that were not related to our core operating results for the period and were thus classified as a selected item impacting comparability.
(7)
Includes costs recognized during the period related to the Line 901 incident that occurred in May 2015, net of amounts we believe are probable of recovery from insurance.
Net income attributable to PAA
$
306
$
1,117
$
2,171
$
2,216
Selected items impacting comparability – Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (2)
211
(464)
(108)
(646)
Adjusted net income attributable to PAA
$
517
$
653
$
2,063
$
1,570
Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders
(37)
(37)
(149)
(149)
Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders
(12)
(12)
(49)
(49)
Other
(2)
(3)
(6)
(6)
Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders
$
466
$
601
$
1,859
$
1,366
Basic weighted average common units outstanding
728
726
727
726
Basic adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.64
$
0.83
$
2.56
$
1.88
Net income attributable to PAA
$
306
$
1,117
$
2,171
$
2,216
Selected items impacting comparability – Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (2)
211
(464)
(108)
(646)
Adjusted net income attributable to PAA
$
517
$
653
$
2,063
$
1,570
Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders
—
—
—
(149)
Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders
(12)
(12)
(49)
(49)
Other
(1)
(1)
(3)
(4)
Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders
$
504
$
640
$
2,011
$
1,368
Basic weighted average common units outstanding
728
726
727
726
Effect of dilutive securities:
Series A preferred units (3)
71
71
71
—
Equity-indexed compensation plan awards (4)
1
2
2
2
Diluted weighted average common units outstanding
800
799
800
728
Diluted adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.63
$
0.80
$
2.51
$
1.88
We calculate adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income (whether paid in cash or in-kind). After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to the common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.
(2)
Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.
(3)
The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted adjusted net income per common unit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 as the effect was antidilutive.
(4)
Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB.
$
0.35
$
1.46
$
2.70
$
2.77
Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1)
0.29
(0.63)
(0.14)
(0.89)
Basic adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.64
$
0.83
$
2.56
$
1.88
Diluted net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.38
$
2.65
$
2.71
Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1)
0.28
(0.58)
(0.14)
(0.83)
Diluted adjusted net income per common unit
$
0.63
$
0.80
$
2.51
$
1.88
See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the “Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit” tables for additional information.
Net Income
$
307
$
1,117
$
2,180
$
2,216
Interest expense, net
114
104
425
431
Income tax expense
25
163
66
198
Depreciation and amortization
163
136
601
520
(Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net
34
(36)
28
(114)
(Gain)/loss on investment in unconsolidated entities
—
10
(271)
(200)
Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (1)
16
13
62
56
Selected items impacting comparability – Adjusted EBITDA (2)
201
(558)
146
(423)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
860
$
949
$
3,237
$
2,684
Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3)
(110)
(101)
(407)
(419)
Maintenance capital
(84)
(66)
(287)
(252)
Current income tax expense
(40)
(32)
(112)
(66)
Adjusted equity earnings in unconsolidated entities, net of distributions (4)
(37)
(9)
(49)
1
Distributions to noncontrolling interest (5)
(2)
—
(6)
—
Implied DCF
$
587
$
741
$
2,376
$
1,948
Preferred unit distributions paid (6)
(62)
(62)
(198)
(161)
Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders
$
525
$
679
$
2,178
$
1,787
Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding
728
726
727
726
Weighted Average Common Units and Common Equivalent Units
799
797
798
797
Implied DCF per Common Unit (7)
$
0.72
$
0.94
$
2.99
$
2.46
Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Equivalent Unit (8)
$
0.71
$
0.90
$
2.91
$
2.38
Cash Distribution Paid per Common Unit
$
0.36
$
0.30
$
1.38
$
1.20
Common Unit Cash Distributions (5)
$
262
$
218
$
1,004
$
871
Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio
2.00
x
3.11
x
2.17
x
2.05
x
Implied DCF Excess / (Shortage)
$
263
$
461
$
1,174
$
916
Adjustment to add back our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense and gains and losses on significant asset sales by unconsolidated entities.
(2)
Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.
(3)
Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.
(4)
Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization and gains and losses on significant asset sales).
(5)
Cash distributions paid during the period presented.
(6)
Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during the period presented. The current $0.5250 quarterly ($2.10 annualized) per unit distribution requirement of our Series A preferred units was paid-in-kind for each quarterly distribution from their issuance through February 2018. Distributions on our Series A preferred units have been paid in cash since the May 2018 quarterly distribution. The current $61.25 per unit annual distribution requirement of our Series B preferred units, is payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15.
(7)
Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period.
(8)
Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid (if any), divided by the weighted average common units and common equivalent units outstanding for the periods. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.
$
0.35
$
1.46
$
2.70
$
2.77
Reconciling items per common unit (1) (2)
0.37
(0.52)
0.29
(0.31)
Implied DCF per common unit
$
0.72
$
0.94
$
2.99
$
2.46
Basic net income per common unit
$
0.35
$
1.46
$
2.70
$
2.77
Reconciling items per common unit and common equivalent unit (1) (3)
0.36
(0.56)
0.21
(0.39)
Implied DCF per common unit and common equivalent unit
$
0.71
$
0.90
$
2.91
$
2.38
Represents adjustments to Net Income to calculate Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders. See the “Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for additional information.
(2)
Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period of 728 million, 726 million, 727 million and 726 million, respectively.
(3)
Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period, as well as weighted average Series A preferred units outstanding of 71 million for each of the periods presented.
$
608
$
291
$
8,796
$
563
$
295
$
8,446
Purchases and related costs (1)
(89)
(5)
(8,677)
(54)
(5)
(7,411)
Field operating costs (1) (2)
(168)
(93)
(63)
(171)
(88)
(76)
Segment general and administrative expenses (2) (3)
(24)
(20)
(28)
(31)
(23)
(30)
Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities
115
—
—
93
—
—
Adjustments: (4)
Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities
15
1
—
13
—
—
(Gains)/losses from derivative activities net of inventory valuation adjustments
—
1
218
—
2
(628)
Long-term inventory costing adjustments
—
—
(22)
—
—
38
Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net
(8)
—
—
2
(4)
—
Equity-indexed compensation expense
2
1
1
10
4
5
Net (gain)/loss on foreign currency revaluation
—
—
7
—
—
(2)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
451
$
176
$
232
$
425
$
181
$
342
Maintenance capital
$
52
$
23
$
9
$
38
$
26
$
2
Includes intersegment amounts.
(2)
Field operating costs and Segment general and administrative expenses include equity-indexed compensation expense.
(3)
Segment general and administrative expenses reflect direct costs attributable to each segment and an allocation of other expenses to the segments. The proportional allocations by segment require judgment by management and are based on the business activities that exist during each period.
(4)
Represents adjustments utilized by our Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) in the evaluation of segment results. Many of these adjustments are also considered selected items impacting comparability when calculating consolidated non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional discussion.
$
2,320
$
1,171
$
32,276
$
1,990
$
1,161
$
32,822
Purchases and related costs (1)
(244)
(15)
(31,276)
(194)
(17)
(31,487)
Field operating costs (1) (2)
(700)
(360)
(258)
(640)
(360)
(276)
Segment general and administrative expenses (2) (3)
(104)
(83)
(110)
(117)
(82)
(117)
Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities
388
—
—
375
—
—
Adjustments: (4)
Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities
61
1
—
56
—
—
(Gains)/losses from derivative activities net of inventory valuation adjustments
—
(13)
173
(1)
—
(518)
Long-term inventory costing adjustments
—
—
(20)
—
—
21
Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net
(18)
—
—
9
(2)
—
Equity-indexed compensation expense
9
4
4
30
11
14
Net loss on foreign currency revaluation
—
—
14
—
—
3
Line 901 incident
10
—
—
—
—
—
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,722
$
705
$
803
$
1,508
$
711
$
462
Maintenance capital
$
161
$
97
$
29
$
139
$
100
$
13
Tariff activities volumes
Crude oil pipelines (by region):
Permian Basin (2)
5,052
4,063
4,690
3,732
South Texas / Eagle Ford (2)
446
459
446
442
Central (2)
420
523
498
473
Gulf Coast
179
168
165
178
Rocky Mountain (2)
275
349
293
284
Western
203
194
198
183
Canada
336
326
323
316
Crude oil pipelines
6,911
6,082
6,613
5,608
NGL pipelines
184
212
192
183
Tariff activities total volumes
7,095
6,294
6,805
5,791
Trucking volumes
96
110
88
98
Transportation segment total volumes
7,191
6,404
6,893
5,889
Liquids storage (average monthly capacity in millions of barrels) (3)
111
109
110
109
Natural gas storage (average monthly working capacity in billions of cubic feet)
63
65
63
66
NGL fractionation (average volumes in thousands of barrels per day)
142
140
144
131
Facilities segment total volumes (average monthly volumes in millions of barrels) (4)
126
124
125
124
Crude oil lease gathering purchases
1,271
1,111
1,162
1,054
NGL sales
221
292
207
255
Supply and Logistics segment total volumes
1,492
1,403
1,369
1,309
Average volumes are calculated as the total volumes (attributable to our interest) for the period divided by the number of days or months in the period.
(2)
Region includes volumes (attributable to our interest) from pipelines owned by unconsolidated entities.
(3)
Includes volumes (attributable to our interest) from facilities owned by unconsolidated entities.
(4)
Facilities segment total volumes is calculated as the sum of: (i) liquids storage capacity; (ii) natural gas storage working capacity divided by 6 to account for the 6:1 mcf of natural gas to crude Btu equivalent ratio and further divided by 1,000 to convert to monthly volumes in millions; and (iii) NGL fractionation volumes multiplied by the number of days in the period and divided by the number of months in the period.
$
451
$
425
$
1,722
$
1,508
Facilities Segment Adjusted EBITDA
176
181
705
711
Fee-based Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
627
$
606
$
2,427
$
2,219
Supply and Logistics Segment Adjusted EBITDA
232
342
803
462
Adjusted other income/(expense), net (1)
1
1
7
3
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
860
$
949
$
3,237
$
2,684
Represents “Other income/(expense), net” as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability of $1 million, $15 million, $(17) million and $10 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.
(2)
See the “Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for reconciliation to Net Income.
$
451
$
176
$
232
$
425
$
181
$
342
Impact of divested assets (1)
—
(1
)
—
—
(1
)
—
Segment Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for impact of divested assets
$
451
$
175
$
232
$
425
$
180
$
342
$
1,722
$
705
$
803
$
1,508
$
711
$
462
Impact of divested assets (1)
—
(3
)
—
(66
)
(5
)
—
Segment Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for impact of divested assets
$
1,722
$
702
$
803
$
1,442
$
706
$
462
Estimated impact of divestitures completed during 2018 and 2019, assuming an effective date of January 1, 2018. Divested assets primarily included a 30% interest in BridgeTex Pipeline Company, LLC and certain pipelines in the Rocky Mountain region that were previously reported in our Transportation segment, and a natural gas processing facility and certain crude oil and NGL terminals that were previously reported in our Facilities segment.
9,154
$
—
$
9,154
$
8,786
$
—
$
8,786
Purchases and related costs
8,234
—
8,234
6,955
—
6,955
Field operating costs
320
—
320
332
—
332
General and administrative expenses
72
1
73
84
1
85
Depreciation and amortization
163
1
164
136
—
136
(Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net
34
—
34
(36
)
—
(36
)
Total costs and expenses
8,823
2
8,825
7,471
1
7,472
331
(2
)
329
1,315
(1
)
1,314
Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities
115
—
115
93
—
93
Gain/(loss) on investment in unconsolidated entities
—
—
—
(10
)
—
(10
)
Interest expense, net
(114
)
—
(114
)
(104
)
—
(104
)
Other expense, net
—
—
—
(14
)
—
(14
)
332
(2
)
330
1,280
(1
)
1,279
Current income tax expense
(40
)
—
(40
)
(32
)
—
(32
)
Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit
15
(14
)
1
(131
)
(54
)
(185
)
307
(16
)
291
1,117
(55
)
1,062
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1
)
(242
)
(243
)
—
(882
)
(882
)
306
$
(258
)
$
48
$
1,117
$
(937
)
$
180
$
0.26
$
1.13
$
0.26
$
1.12
182
159
182
160
Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.
33,669
$
—
$
33,669
$
34,055
$
—
$
34,055
Purchases and related costs
29,452
—
29,452
29,793
—
29,793
Field operating costs
1,303
—
1,303
1,263
—
1,263
General and administrative expenses
297
5
302
316
4
320
Depreciation and amortization
601
3
604
520
1
521
(Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net
28
—
28
(114
)
—
(114
)
Total costs and expenses
31,681
8
31,689
31,778
5
31,783
1,988
(8
)
1,980
2,277
(5
)
2,272
Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities
388
—
388
375
—
375
Gain/(loss) on investment in unconsolidated entities
271
—
271
200
—
200
Interest expense, net
(425
)
—
(425
)
(431
)
—
(431
)
Other income/(expense), net
24
—
24
(7
)
—
(7
)
2,246
(8
)
2,238
2,414
(5
)
2,409
Current income tax expense
(112
)
—
(112
)
(66
)
—
(66
)
Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit
46
(110
)
(64
)
(132
)
(104
)
(236
)
2,180
(118
)
2,062
2,216
(109
)
2,107
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9
)
(1,722
)
(1,731
)
—
(1,773
)
(1,773
)
2,171
$
(1,840
)
$
331
$
2,216
$
(1,882
)
$
334
$
1.97
$
2.12
$
1.96
$
2.11
168
158
170
282
Current assets
$
4,612
$
2
$
4,614
$
3,533
$
3
$
3,536
Property and equipment, net
15,355
12
15,367
14,787
15
14,802
Goodwill
2,540
—
2,540
2,521
—
2,521
Investments in unconsolidated entities
3,683
—
3,683
2,702
—
2,702
Deferred tax asset
—
1,280
1,280
—
1,304
1,304
Linefill and base gas
981
—
981
916
—
916
Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net
466
—
466
—
—
—
Long-term inventory
182
—
182
136
—
136
Other long-term assets, net
858
(2
)
856
916
(3
)
913
Total assets
$
28,677
$
1,292
$
29,969
$
25,511
$
1,319
$
26,830
Current liabilities
$
5,017
$
2
$
5,019
$
3,456
$
2
$
3,458
Senior notes, net
8,939
—
8,939
8,941
—
8,941
Other long-term debt, net
248
—
248
202
—
202
Long-term operating lease liabilities
387
—
387
—
—
—
Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits
891
—
891
910
—
910
Total liabilities
$
15,482
$
2
$
15,484
$
13,509
$
2
$
13,511
Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests
13,062
(10,907
)
2,155
12,002
(10,156
)
1,846
Noncontrolling interests
133
12,197
12,330
—
11,473
11,473
Total partners’ capital
13,195
1,290
14,485
12,002
1,317
13,319
Total liabilities and partners’ capital
$
28,677
$
1,292
$
29,969
$
25,511
$
1,319
$
26,830
Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.
Net income attributable to PAGP
$
48
$
180
$
331
$
334
Basic weighted average Class A shares outstanding
182
159
168
158
Basic net income per Class A share
$
0.26
$
1.13
$
1.97
$
2.12
Net income attributable to PAGP
$
48
$
180
$
331
$
334
Incremental net income attributable to PAGP resulting from assumed exchange of AAP Management Units
—
—
2
262
Net income attributable to PAGP including incremental net income from assumed exchange of AAP Management Units
$
48
$
180
$
333
$
596
Basic weighted average Class A shares outstanding
182
159
168
158
Dilutive shares resulting from assumed exchange of AAP Management Units
—
1
2
124
Diluted weighted average Class A shares outstanding
182
160
170
282
Diluted net income per Class A share (1)
$
0.26
$
1.12
$
1.96
$
2.11
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the possible exchange of AAP units would have had a dilutive effect on basic net income per Class A share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the possible exchange of AAP Management Units would have had a dilutive effect on basic net income per Class A share.
