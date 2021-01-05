19:55 | 05.01.2021

Play Like a Girl Founder Dr. Kimberly Clay Featured on Impact Podcast

Dr. Kimberly S. Clay, Founder and CEO of Play Like a Girl is the featured guest for the latest episode of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. Play Like a Girl is a Nashville-based non-profit organization working to level the playing field for girls by leveraging the skills gained from sport to propel young women into male-dominated careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Under Dr. Clay’s stewardship, Play Like a Girl has reached over 25,000 girls and young women across the United States and Canada, as well as in Africa and the Caribbean. Dr. Clay began her career as a public health analyst at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early in her career, she saw the gender gap in education and health firsthand while working in underserved communities across the South. This led her to establish Play Like a Girl during her doctoral studies in health education. In 2007, she returned to the classroom—this time, as a tenure-track professor—at the University of Georgia where she taught and conducted research exploring long-term cancer survivorship in women. “It was an honor to have Dr. Kim on our show,” said Shegerian. “Her important work with Play Like a Girl has been breaking boundaries and sparking girls’ imaginations since 2004 and I’m sure our audience will be inspired by her story and impactful mission.” Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis. Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, and a number of fascinating thought leaders, including writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and MAPS founder, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; six-time Emmy-winning creator/co-host of Sport Science and CMO of Kill Cliff, John Brenkus; music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and Players for the Planet founder Chris Dickerson; “Heaven is for Real” author Colton Burpo; leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and many more. The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users. To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

