22:04 | 13.07.2020

Plumbing Manufacturers International Applauds House Budget Bill Supporting Continued Funding of EPA’s WaterSense Program

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) expressed its appreciation to the House Appropriations Committee, which approved a fiscal year 2021 funding bill on July 10 that includes language supporting the EPA’s WaterSense program and directing the agency to continue funding the program at the enacted levels. PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole thanked committee chair Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) and ranking member Kay Granger (R-Texas), as well as House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies chair Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) and ranking member David Joyce (R-Ohio), for their continued bipartisan support of this successful water-savings program vital to consumers, manufacturers, states, cities and utilities. “WaterSense has proven to be a model for an effective public-private partnership program,” Stackpole said. “Toilets, showerheads, bathroom faucets and other products bearing the WaterSense label remain popular with consumers.” Administered by the EPA, WaterSense is a voluntary, consumer product program that promotes water efficiency. Products bearing the WaterSense label meet high performance standards while using at least 20 percent less water than products meeting federal water-efficiency standards. The program has saved $4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion of water and energy expenses since its inception in 2006, and more than 34,000 WaterSense plumbing product models are available, according to the most recent WaterSense Accomplishments Report. PMI and its members met with dozens of members of Congress to underscore the benefits of the WaterSense program. PMI is supporting similar report language in the Senate. WaterSense achieved congressional authorization and codification in 2018. Having a statutorily authorized program is key to maintaining this important initiative, providing certainty to the program and its participants. In 2017, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General’s report found that consumers saved an estimated $1,100 for every federal dollar spent on the program.

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the trade association of plumbing product manufacturers that produce more than 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products, represent more than 150 iconic brands, and develop safe, reliable and innovative water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $85.5 billion in economic impact to America’s economy. With a vision of safe, responsible plumbing – always, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI members manufacture water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005647/en/