22:00 | 21.08.2020
PolyMet announces shareholder authorized 1-for-10 reverse stock split
The board of directors of PolyMet Mining Corp. (“PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM, today announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common shares effective on August 26, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time. The company’s common shares will begin trading on a split adjusted basis on both the NYSE American and Toronto Stock Exchange under their current symbols at such date; the new CUSIP number is 731916409 and the new ISIN number is CA7319164090.
At PolyMet’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2020, shareholders authorized the board of directors, at its discretion, to effectuate a reverse stock split up to a 1-for-10 basis.
At the effective time, every ten issued and outstanding common shares of the company will be converted into one share of the company’s common shares. The reverse stock split will result in the number of issued and outstanding common shares of PolyMet being reduced from 1,006,997,495 to approximately 100,699,749 shares. Each shareholder will hold the same percentage of common shares outstanding immediately after the reverse stock split as held immediately prior to the action. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and all fractional shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share.
Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive by mail a letter of transmittal advising of the reverse stock split and containing instructions. Holders of common shares of the company who hold uncertificated common shares (i.e. common shares held in book-entry form and not represented by physical share certificate), either as a registered holder or beneficial owner, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the company’s transfer agent, or, for beneficial shareholders, by their brokerage firms, banks, trusts or other nominees that hold in “street name” for their benefit. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-reverse stock split common shares for post-reverse stock split common shares.
Located in the Mesabi Iron Range, the project will provide economic diversity while leveraging the region’s established supplier network and skilled workforce, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant effect in the local economy. For more information: www.polymetmining.com.
