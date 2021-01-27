|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
9:31 | 27.01.2021
Ponsse´s new Full Simulator
HELSINKI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ponsse is responding to the need for the development of training by modernising its simulator product range. The new PONSSE Full Simulator is a full-range training system. Its realistic forest environment and detailed graphics create a perfect platform for professional training. In addition to the new PONSSE Full Simulator, the product range consists of the PONSSE Basic and PONSSE Compact simulators. All three offer a modern learning environment for harvester, forwarder and PONSSE Opti information system training. A simulator is a cost-effective and safe environment for training new operators, forest machine professionals and service mechanics. A simulator also acts as an excellent tool in the research and development of work because individual situations can be repeated, and different harvesting methods can be compared, for example.”The new PONSSE Full Simulator represents completely new digital technology, which makes simulator training smooth and enjoyable. Its detailed and realistic graphics make the training environment feel like actually being in a forest”, says Jussi Jurvanen, Simulator Specialist at Ponsse Plc. “Sim Trainer, the simulator’s training management system, consists of different levels for advancement as new skills are acquired, and teaches safe, effective and productive ways of operating a forest machine, even during the first training steps,” Jurvanen continues.Ponsse simulators enable the training of different work stages within the entire machine chainThe simulator’s harvester section allows actual harvesting tasks to be practised, different thematic exercises to be performed, and the operation of a machine’s control and measuring system to be studied. In the forwarder section, it is possible to practise how to operate and load a forwarder and control a crane in realistic conditions. The PONSSE Full and PONSSE Compact simulators are also ideal for training maintenance employees.New digital technology in a simulator environment
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer