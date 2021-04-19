0:23 | 16.12.2021

Pony Express Pipeline Announces Open Season for Transportation to Augusta

Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC (“Pony Express”), operated by Tallgrass, today announced a binding open season soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation from Pony Express’ Guernsey and Sterling origins to its Augusta destination, located in Butler County, Kan., in exchange for incentive tariff rates. Prospective shippers may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at matt.hester@tallgrassenergylp.com.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel homes and businesses and enable quality of life. We are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to decarbonize our world. Visit Tallgrass.com to learn more.

