0:17 | 01.04.2021
Pony Express Pipeline Announces Open Season for Transportation
Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC (“Pony Express”), a subsidiary of Tallgrass Energy, LP, today announced a binding open season soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation from Pony Express’ Guernsey, Platteville and Buckingham origins to destinations in Cushing, Okla., in exchange for volume incentive tariff rates.
Prospective shippers may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at matt.hester@tallgrassenergylp.com.
To learn more about Tallgrass Energy, please visit us at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
