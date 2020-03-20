21:27 | 20.03.2020

Port Commission March Regular Meeting Canceled

The regular meeting of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 9 a.m., is canceled. The public is further advised that in order to comply with the directives of Governor Abbot, local authorities, and health agencies, the Port Houston Executive Office Building is closed to all visitors until further notice. Please contact staff to make special arrangements for exceptions.

