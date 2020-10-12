3:19 | 13.10.2020

Potential Midweek PSPS Event: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of 21 Counties on Wednesday

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified customers in targeted portions of 21 counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) as early as Wednesday afternoon. Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation. High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday evening. High winds are currently expected to subside Thursday morning in some locations and Friday morning in other locations. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions. While there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect approximately 50,000 customers in targeted portions of 21 counties, including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba. The highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills; the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite; the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena; small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo; the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont; the elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains. This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff: What People Should KnowThe potential PSPS event is still two days away. PG&E in-house meteorologists as well as staff in its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operation Center will continue to monitor conditions closely, and additional customer notifications will be issued as we move closer to the potential event. Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began late this afternoon, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Potentially Affected Customers

Here is a list of customers by county who could be potentially affected by this PSPS event.

Alameda County: 4,104 customers, 160 Medical Baseline customers

Amador County: 57 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Butte County: 11,364 customers, 986 Medical Baseline customers

Calaveras County: 262 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 3,166 customers, 168 Medical Baseline customers

El Dorado County: 1,654 customers, 73 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 30 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

Monterey County: 1,084 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 9,230 customers, 315 Medical Baseline customers

Nevada County: 224 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers

Placer County: 389 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 350 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers

San Mateo County: 1,586 customers, 51 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 2,210 customers, 103 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Cruz County: 1,680 customers, 94 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 4,698 customers, 396 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 1,052 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 872 customers, 66 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 1,781 customers, 65 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 1,230 customers, 58 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 1,841 customers, 141 Medical Baseline customers

Total: 48,865 customers, 2,774 Medical Baseline customers

Why PG&E Calls a PSPS Event

Due to forecasted extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety. Windy conditions, like those being forecast, increase the potential for damage and hazards to PG&E’s electric infrastructure, which could cause sparks if lines are energized. These conditions also increase the potential for rapid fire spread. State officials classify more than half of PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California as having a high fire threat, given dry grasses and the high volume of dead and dying trees. The state’s high-risk areas have tripled in size over the last seven years. No single factor drives a PSPS, as each situation is unique. PG&E carefully reviews a combination of many criteria when determining if power should be turned off for safety. These factors generally include, but are not limited to: Low humidity levels, generally 20 percent and below Forecasted sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, depending on location and site-specific conditions such as temperature, terrain and local climate A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service Condition of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation (moisture content) On-the-ground, real-time observations from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and observations from PG&E field crews

New for 2020: Improved Watch and Warning Notifications

In response to customer feedback requesting more timely information to prepare for and plan in advance of a potential PSPS event, PG&E will provide improved Watch and Warning notifications this year. Whenever possible, an initial Watch notification will be sent two days in advance of a potential PSPS event. One day before the potential PSPS event, an additional Watch notification will go out, notifying customers of the possibility of a PSPS event in their area based on forecasted conditions. A PSPS Watch will be upgraded to a Warning when forecasted conditions show that a safety shutoff will be needed. Whenever possible, Warning notifications will be sent approximately four to 12 hours in advance of the power being shut off. Both Watch and Warning notifications are directly tied to the weather forecast, which can change rapidly. As an example of how notifications have been improved for 2020, customers will see the date and time when power is estimated to be shut off as well as the estimated time for restoration. These notifications will be provided two days before the power goes out. Last year, the estimated time of restoration was not provided until after the power had been turned off.

Here’s Where to Go to Learn More

PG&E’s emergency website (www.pge.com/pspsupdates) is now available in 13 languages. Currently, the website is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Russian, Vietnamese, Korean, Farsi, Arabic, Hmong, Khmer, Punjabi and Japanese. Customers will have the opportunity to choose their language of preference for viewing the information when visiting the website. Customers are strongly encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-742-5000, where in-language support is available. Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area where you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts. PG&E has launched a new tool at its online Safety Action Center (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) to help customers prepare. By using the “Make Your Own Emergency Plan” tool and answering a few short questions, visitors to the website can compile and organize the important information needed for a personalized family emergency plan. This includes phone numbers, escape routes and a family meeting location if an evacuation is necessary.

Smaller, Shorter, Smarter PSPS events

PG&E is learning from past PSPS events, and this year will be making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers.

Smaller in Size: This year, PG&E expects to cut restoration times in half compared to 2019, restoring power to nearly all customers within 12 daylight hours after severe weather has passed, by: Installing approximately 600 devices that limit the size of outages so fewer communities are without power. Installing microgrids that use generators to keep the electricity on. Placing lines underground in targeted locations. Using better weather monitoring technology and installing new weather stations. Shorter in Length: To make events shorter, PG&E expects to restore customers twice as fast by: Expanding its helicopter fleet and using new airplanes with infrared equipment to inspect at night. Deploying more PG&E and contractor crews to inspect equipment and restore service. Smarter for Customers: In order to make events smarter for customers, PG&E is: Providing more information and resources by improving its website bandwidth and customer notifications, opening Community Resource Centers and working with local agencies and critical service providers. Providing more assistance before, during and after a PSPS event by working with community-based organizations to support customers with medical needs. This includes making it easier for eligible customers to join and stay in the Medical Baseline program. Due to better weather technology and mitigation efforts such as sectionalizing devices and temporary generation, the Sept. 7-10 PSPS event affected 54% fewer customers than a comparable event would have in 2019.

Community Resource Centers Reflect COVID-Safety Protocols

PG&E will open Community Resource Centers (CRCs) to support our customers.. The sole purpose of a PSPS is to reduce the risk of major wildfires during severe weather. While a PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, PG&E understands that losing power disrupts lives, especially for customers sheltering-at-home in response to COVID-19. These temporary CRCs will be open to customers when power is out at their homes and will provide ADA-accessible restrooms and hand-washing stations; medical-equipment charging; Wi-Fi; bottled water; and non-perishable snacks. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CRCs will follow important health and safety protocols including: Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household will be required at all CRCs. Temperature checks will be administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors. CRC staff will be trained in COVID-19 precautions and will regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in. All CRCs will follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time. Besides these health protocols, customers visiting a CRC in 2020 will experience further changes, including a different look and feel. In addition to using existing indoor facilities, PG&E is planning to open CRCs at outdoor, open-air sites in some locations and use large commercial vans as CRCs in other locations. CRC format will depend on a number of factors, including input from local and tribal leaders. Supplies also will be handed out in grab-and-go bags at outdoor CRCs so most customers can be on their way quickly.

How Customers Can Prepare for a PSPS

As part of PSPS preparedness efforts, PG&E suggests customers: Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power. Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers. Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash. Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005856/en/