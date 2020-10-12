|
Potential Midweek PSPS Event: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of 21 Counties on Wednesday
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified customers in targeted portions of 21 counties about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) as early as Wednesday afternoon. Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.
High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday evening. High winds are currently expected to subside Thursday morning in some locations and Friday morning in other locations. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions.
While there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect approximately 50,000 customers in targeted portions of 21 counties, including Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.
The highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills; the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite; the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena; small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo; the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont; the elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains. This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.
Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began late this afternoon, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.
State officials classify more than half of PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California as having a high fire threat, given dry grasses and the high volume of dead and dying trees. The state’s high-risk areas have tripled in size over the last seven years. No single factor drives a PSPS, as each situation is unique. PG&E carefully reviews a combination of many criteria when determining if power should be turned off for safety. These factors generally include, but are not limited to:
Low humidity levels, generally 20 percent and below
Forecasted sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, depending on location and site-specific conditions such as temperature, terrain and local climate
A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service
Condition of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation (moisture content)
On-the-ground, real-time observations from PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center and observations from PG&E field crews
Whenever possible, an initial Watch notification will be sent two days in advance of a potential PSPS event. One day before the potential PSPS event, an additional Watch notification will go out, notifying customers of the possibility of a PSPS event in their area based on forecasted conditions.
A PSPS Watch will be upgraded to a Warning when forecasted conditions show that a safety shutoff will be needed. Whenever possible, Warning notifications will be sent approximately four to 12 hours in advance of the power being shut off.
Both Watch and Warning notifications are directly tied to the weather forecast, which can change rapidly.
As an example of how notifications have been improved for 2020, customers will see the date and time when power is estimated to be shut off as well as the estimated time for restoration. These notifications will be provided two days before the power goes out. Last year, the estimated time of restoration was not provided until after the power had been turned off.
Customers are strongly encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-742-5000, where in-language support is available.
Tenants and non-account holders can sign up to receive PSPS ZIP Code Alerts for any area where you do not have a PG&E account by visiting www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.
PG&E has launched a new tool at its online Safety Action Center (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) to help customers prepare. By using the “Make Your Own Emergency Plan” tool and answering a few short questions, visitors to the website can compile and organize the important information needed for a personalized family emergency plan. This includes phone numbers, escape routes and a family meeting location if an evacuation is necessary.
Installing approximately 600 devices that limit the size of outages so fewer communities are without power.
Installing microgrids that use generators to keep the electricity on.
Placing lines underground in targeted locations.
Using better weather monitoring technology and installing new weather stations.
Shorter in Length: To make events shorter, PG&E expects to restore customers twice as fast by:
Expanding its helicopter fleet and using new airplanes with infrared equipment to inspect at night.
Deploying more PG&E and contractor crews to inspect equipment and restore service.
Smarter for Customers: In order to make events smarter for customers, PG&E is:
Providing more information and resources by improving its website bandwidth and customer notifications, opening Community Resource Centers and working with local agencies and critical service providers.
Providing more assistance before, during and after a PSPS event by working with community-based organizations to support customers with medical needs. This includes making it easier for eligible customers to join and stay in the Medical Baseline program.
Due to better weather technology and mitigation efforts such as sectionalizing devices and temporary generation, the Sept. 7-10 PSPS event affected 54% fewer customers than a comparable event would have in 2019.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CRCs will follow important health and safety protocols including:
Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household will be required at all CRCs.
Temperature checks will be administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors.
CRC staff will be trained in COVID-19 precautions and will regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in.
All CRCs will follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time.
Besides these health protocols, customers visiting a CRC in 2020 will experience further changes, including a different look and feel. In addition to using existing indoor facilities, PG&E is planning to open CRCs at outdoor, open-air sites in some locations and use large commercial vans as CRCs in other locations. CRC format will depend on a number of factors, including input from local and tribal leaders. Supplies also will be handed out in grab-and-go bags at outdoor CRCs so most customers can be on their way quickly.
Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
