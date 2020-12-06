|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:03 | 07.12.2020
Potential PSPS Update: Due to Improved Weather Conditions, Scope of Public Safety Power Shutoff Significantly Reduced. PG&E May Still Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of Five Counties Beginning Early Monday Morning
Due to substantial changes overnight in terms of the severity and location of the strongest winds along with improved humidity, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is significantly reducing the scope of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) currently slated to begin early Monday morning.
Two days ago, on Friday afternoon, about 132,000 PG&E customers in 15 counties and five tribal communities had been notified of a potential PSPS. Yesterday, that number changed to 92,000 customers. Today, the potential scope of the PSPS has been further reduced to 8,500 customers in five counties: Fresno, Madera (new), Mariposa (new), Tulare and Tuolumne.
High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive later this evening with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday.
Once the strong winds subside, PG&E crews will patrol the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the severe weather. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, pending weather conditions. At this time, it’s anticipated the electric service will be restored to most customers affected by the PSPS by the end of the day on Tuesday.
This PSPS is not expected to affect any Bay Area counties. Approximately 2,500 customers in Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties have been removed from the scope of the event.
Although PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, we know that losing power is disruptive, especially for those with medical needs, customers working from home and students engaging in distance learning in response to COVID-19. The new stay-at-home order, issued on Friday, exempts essential workers in critical infrastructure sectors, including energy; PG&E employees are allowed to continue providing services.
Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff, and find the full list of affected counties, cities and communities, at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
If you have a stand-by generator, make sure that it’s installed safely and inform PG&E to avoid risking damage to your property and endangering PG&E workers. Information on the safe installation of generators can be found on our website at www.pge.com/generator.
Customers are strongly encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-743-5000, where in-language support is available.
PG&E has launched a tool at its online Safety Action Center (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) to help customers prepare for emergencies. By using the “Make Your Own Emergency Plan” tool and answering a few short questions, customers can compile and organize the important information needed for a personalized family emergency plan.
