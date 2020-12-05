|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:53 | 06.12.2020
Potential PSPS Update: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E Might Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Targeted Portions of 16 Counties and Two Tribal Communities Beginning Early Monday Morning
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified customers in targeted portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting early Monday morning (Dec. 7). Dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.
High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday. Once the strong winds subside, PG&E crews will patrol the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the severe weather. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, pending weather conditions.
Although there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect approximately 92,000 customers in targeted portions of 16 counties, including Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba, as well as two tribal communities.
The number of customers expected to be impacted by this upcoming PSPS event has decreased to 92,000 from the earlier 130,000 originally in scope. The decrease is due to changing weather conditions resulting in the removal of Monterey and Sierra counties. However, Butte, Kern and Plumas counties have now been added to the PSPS scope area; there are less than 100 customers expected to be impacted in these counties combined.
The highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Central Sierra and the North Bay. This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.
When extreme weather conditions are forecasted, PG&E considers proactively turning off power for safety, as such weather conditions increase the potential for damage and hazards to PG&E’s electric infrastructure, which could cause sparks if lines are energized. These conditions also increase the potential for rapid fire spread.
Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began late yesterday afternoon, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Additional customer notifications will be issued as we move closer to the potential event. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.
The new stay-at-home order, issued yesterday, exempts essential workers in critical infrastructure sectors, including energy; PG&E employees are allowed to continue providing services.
While PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, we know that losing power is disruptive, especially for those with medical needs, customers working from home and students engaging in distance learning in response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
PSPS events are a last resort when the weather forecast is so severe that people’s safety, lives, homes and businesses may be in danger of significant wildfires.
If you have a stand-by generator, make sure that it’s installed safely and inform PG&E to avoid risking damage to your property and endangering PG&E workers. Information on the safe installation of generators can be found on our website at www.pge.com/generator.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all CRCs follow important health and safety protocols including:
Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household are required at all CRCs.
Temperature checks are administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors.
CRC staff are trained in COVID-19 precautions and regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in.
All CRCs follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time.
In addition to using existing indoor facilities, PG&E’s CRCs include outdoor, open-air sites in some locations and large commercial vans in other locations. CRC format will depend on several factors, including input from local and tribal leaders. Supplies are handed out in grab-and-go bags at outdoor CRCs so most customers can be on their way quickly.
Customers are strongly encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-743-5000, where in-language support is available.
PG&E has launched a tool at its online Safety Action Center (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) to help customers prepare for emergencies. By using the “Make Your Own Emergency Plan” tool and answering a few short questions, customers can compile and organize the important information needed for a personalized family emergency plan.
