22:10 | 22.12.2021
PotlatchDeltic Acquires Timberlands in Southern Arkansas and Northern Louisiana
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today a merger with Loutre Land and Timber Company (“Loutre”). PotlatchDeltic issued 1.96 million shares of common stock and assumed debt of $6.6 million in exchange for Loutre’s 51,340 acres of high-quality, well-stocked timberlands in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.
Average age of the timber is greater than 40 years
Sawlogs represent approximately 70% of the timber inventory
Highly integrated with PotlatchDeltic’s existing timberlands and sawmills
Expect annual average EBITDDA of $8.5 million and annual average capital expenditures of $600,000 over the first 10 years
“Loutre is a highly-attractive bolt-on acquisition that enhances our existing timberland footprint in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer of PotlatchDeltic. “We know the markets well and our integrated operating model will create additional value as we process the mature timber in our Waldo and Warren, Arkansas sawmills. Loutre also increases our stable cash flows, which is key to growing our regular dividend sustainably over time,” stated Mr. Cremers.
“Loutre has a long, rich history dating back to 1907,” said Jeff Nolan, president and chief executive officer of Loutre. “This tax-free transaction provides a way for Loutre shareholders to maintain ties to that timber legacy, while creating liquidity for our growing shareholder base,” stated Mr. Nolan.
“Most of Loutre’s shareholders were also shareholders of Deltic Timber Corporation,” said Chip Murphy, chairman of Loutre. “The PotlatchDeltic merger has been very successful and we have benefited from the management and performance of the combined entity. Transferring Loutre’s timberlands for increased ownership in PotlatchDeltic provides higher dividends, flexibility and diversification to Loutre shareholders,” stated Mr. Murphy.
PotlatchDeltic manages its timberlands on a sustainable basis. Forestry practices on the acquired acres will be subject to third-party certification to standards developed by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®.
