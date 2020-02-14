|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 14.02.2020
PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.About PotlatchDeltic
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer