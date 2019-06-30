ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:10 | 27.07.2020
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, on revenues of $181.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, on revenues of $215.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
Generated $35.3 million of Total Adjusted EBITDDA and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 19%

Announced agreement to sell ~72,000 acres in Minnesota for ~$48 million

Maintained strong liquidity of $460 million as of Q2 2020

“Our employees did an excellent job managing through the constraints and challenges imposed by the COVID pandemic and our three business segments performed well during what is typically our seasonally lightest quarter,” said Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer. “Lumber markets are in the midst of a historic run and we are focused on safely meeting customer demand. Cash generated from operations, along with proceeds from the Minnesota transaction that we announced in the second quarter, will further enhance our strong liquidity and provide additional flexibility to maximize shareholder value,” stated Mr. Covey.
Financial Highlights($ in millions, except per share data)
 
Q2 2020
 
Q1 2020
 
Q2 2019
Revenues

 

$

181.6

 

 

$

208.9

 

 

$

215.6

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

2.6

 

 

$

(16.8

)

 

$

17.1

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands)

 

 

67,359

 

 

 

67,478

 

 

 

67,713

 

Net income (loss) per diluted share

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

2.6

 

 

$

15.0

 

 

$

17.1

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

35.3

 

 

$

47.6

 

 

$

49.0

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

Net cash from operations

 

$

39.8

 

 

$

48.1

 

 

$

48.5

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81.0

 

 

$

79.5

 

 

$

98.0

 
Business Performance: Q2 2020 vs. Q1 2020TimberlandsSecond Quarter 2020 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $9.4 million from Q1 2020 levels

Northern sawlog volumes decreased seasonally during spring breakup

Northern sawlog prices slightly higher due to seasonally lighter logs and slightly higher index pricing

Southern harvest volumes decreased because of customer mill curtailments

Southern sawlog prices were slightly lower due to weaker demand
($ in millions)
 
Q2 2020
 
Q1 2020
 
$ Change
Timberlands Revenues

 

$

67.3

 

 

$

82.4

 

 

$

(15.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

25.6

 

 

$

35.0

 

 

$

(9.4

)
Wood ProductsSecond Quarter 2020 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $2.3 million from Q1 2020 levels

Average lumber price was $412 per MBF Q2 2020, 4% higher than Q1 2020

Lumber shipments decreased 12% in Q2 2020 driven by lower production hours

Wood Products results were also negatively impacted by Q2 2020 temporary plywood mill curtailment and reduced operating posture
($ in millions)
 
Q2 2020
 
Q1 2020
 
$ Change
Wood Products Revenues

 

$

126.2

 

 

$

145.0

 

 

$

(18.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

10.9

 

 

$

13.2

 

 

$

(2.3

)
Real EstateSecond Quarter 2020 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA increased $2.0 million from Q1 2020 levels

Sold 17 residential lots at an average $97,000/lot in Q2 2020

Sold 5,537 acres of rural land for $1,784/acre
($ in millions)
 
Q2 2020
 
Q1 2020
 
$ Change
Real Estate Revenues

 

$

13.0

 

 

$

11.0

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

9.3

 

 

$

7.3

 

 

$

2.0

 
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.
Conference Call Information
A live conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 4488976. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call are available on the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until August 4, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 4488976 to access the replay.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company’s current and expected liquidity; ability to manage the effects of COVID-19 on demand for our products and on our ability to continue operations; the success of the company’s business strategies; the company’s intent to refinance debt maturing in 2020 and beyond; maintaining the company’s investment grade credit rating; favorable capital structure and strong balance sheet; interest rates and expenses; corporate expenses; pension expenses; taxes; third quarter 2020 outlook; U.S. housing market and repair and remodel market; U.S. housing starts; lumber demand and pricing; revenues, costs and expenses; lumber shipment volumes; expected sawlog demand and timber harvest volumes; sawlog mix and pricing; rural real estate and residential real estate development sales, including the closing of the sale of approximately 72,000 rural acres in the fourth quarter of 2020, and average price per acre and developed lot; planned capital expenditures in 2020; business conditions; and similar matters. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “schedule,” “estimate,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our business, suppliers, customers and employees; changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company’s lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates; credit availability and homebuyers’ ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in Asia demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; fires and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.
    
PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited
 
 

 
Three Months Ended
 
Six Months Ended(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019
Revenues

 

$

181,555

 

 

$

208,880

 

 

$

215,581

 

 

$

390,435

 

 

$

397,297

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

149,836

 

 

 

172,046

 

 

 

175,673

 

 

 

321,882

 

 

 

329,888

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

16,811

 

 

 

14,207

 

 

 

14,952

 

 

 

31,018

 

 

 

31,522

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

 

 

 

166,647

 

 

 

186,253

 

 

 

190,625

 

 

 

352,900

 

 

 

352,234

 

Operating income

 

 

14,908

 

 

 

22,627

 

 

 

24,956

 

 

 

37,535

 

 

 

45,063

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(8,339

)

 

 

(3,698

)

 

 

(7,882

)

 

 

(12,037

)

 

 

(13,346

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,512

)

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

(42,988

)

 

 

 

 

 

(42,988

)

 

 

 

Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit costs

 

 

(3,478

)

 

 

(3,635

)

 

 

(889

)

 

 

(7,113

)

 

 

(1,869

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

3,091

 

 

 

(27,694

)

 

 

16,185

 

 

 

(24,603

)

 

 

24,336

 

Income taxes

 

 

(453

)

 

 

10,862

 

 

 

952

 

 

 

10,409

 

 

 

(639

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

(16,832

)

 

$

17,137

 

 

$

(14,194

)

 

$

23,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.35

 

Diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.35

 

Dividends per share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.80

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

67,176

 

 

 

67,478

 

 

 

67,664

 

 

 

67,321

 

 

 

67,774

 

Diluted

 

 

67,359

 

 

 

67,478

 

 

 

67,713

 

 

 

67,321

 

 

 

67,866

 
   
PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
June 30, 2020
 
December 31, 2019ASSETS
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

80,987

 

 

$

83,310

 

Customer receivables, net

 

 

24,588

 

 

 

14,167

 

Inventories, net

 

 

52,215

 

 

 

65,781

 

Other current assets

 

 

22,107

 

 

 

20,183

 

Total current assets

 

 

179,897

 

 

 

183,441

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

286,169

 

 

 

286,383

 

Investment in real estate held for development and sale

 

 

73,541

 

 

 

74,233

 

Timber and timberlands, net

 

 

1,618,975

 

 

 

1,638,663

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

16,660

 

 

 

17,049

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

29,928

 

 

 

35,290

 
Total assets
 

$

2,205,170

 

 

$

2,235,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

75,937

 

 

$

60,577

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

45,988

 

 

 

45,974

 

Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

6,701

 

 

 

6,701

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

128,626

 

 

 

113,252

 

Long-term debt

 

 

711,001

 

 

 

710,495

 

Pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

142,708

 

 

 

115,463

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

10,942

 

 

 

20,165

 

Other long-term obligations

 

 

86,417

 

 

 

48,853

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,079,694

 

 

 

1,008,228

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, authorized 4,000 shares, no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued 66,871 and 67,221 shares

 

 

66,871

 

 

 

67,221

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,670,184

 

 

 

1,666,299

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(442,153

)

 

 

(359,330

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(169,426

)

 

 

(147,359

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,125,476

 

 

 

1,226,831

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
 

$

2,205,170

 

 

$

2,235,059

 
   
PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited
 
 

 
Three Months Ended
 
Six Months Ended(in thousands)
 
June 30,2020
 
March 31,2020
 
June 30,2019
 
June 30,2020
 
June 30,2019CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

(16,832

)

 

$

17,137

 

 

$

(14,194

)

 

$

23,697

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

18,171

 

 

 

19,044

 

 

 

17,137

 

 

 

37,215

 

 

 

33,411

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

2,693

 

 

 

6,498

 

 

 

7,427

 

 

 

9,191

 

 

 

8,983

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,512

 

Change in deferred taxes

 

 

(1,466

)

 

 

(12,383

)

 

 

(1,139

)

 

 

(13,849

)

 

 

(17,238

)

Pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

5,765

 

 

 

6,068

 

 

 

2,831

 

 

 

11,833

 

 

 

5,937

 

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

42,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,988

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

1,832

 

 

 

3,865

 

 

 

3,449

 

Other, net

 

 

(414

)

 

 

237

 

 

 

(1,142

)

 

 

(177

)

 

 

(1,928

)

Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net

 

 

13,840

 

 

 

2,557

 

 

 

8,507

 

 

 

16,397

 

 

 

22,490

 

Real estate development expenditures

 

 

(2,109

)

 

 

(378

)

 

 

(2,715

)

 

 

(2,487

)

 

 

(4,481

)

Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

(1,293

)

 

 

(1,546

)

 

 

(1,421

)

 

 

(2,839

)

 

 

(3,135

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

39,805

 

 

 

48,138

 

 

 

48,454

 

 

 

87,943

 

 

 

67,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment additions

 

 

(5,256

)

 

 

(5,039

)

 

 

(11,742

)

 

 

(10,295

)

 

 

(15,502

)

Timberlands reforestation and roads

 

 

(3,466

)

 

 

(4,310

)

 

 

(3,948

)

 

 

(7,776

)

 

 

(8,190

)

Acquisition of timber and timberlands

 

 

(540

)

 

 

(4,190

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(4,730

)

 

 

(278

)

Proceeds on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(1,252

)

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

58,793

 

Other, net

 

 

608

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

2,113

 

 

 

433

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(8,654

)

 

 

(11,034

)

 

 

(16,917

)

 

 

(19,688

)

 

 

35,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to common stockholders

 

 

(26,744

)

 

 

(26,941

)

 

 

(26,881

)

 

 

(53,685

)

 

 

(53,946

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(3,009

)

 

 

(12,355

)

 

 

(15,015

)

 

 

(15,364

)

 

 

(25,173

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(150,000

)

Premiums and fees on debt retirement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,865

)

Other, net

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(242

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(526

)

 

 

(264

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(30,037

)

 

 

(39,538

)

 

 

(41,947

)

 

 

(69,575

)

 

 

(84,248

)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

(2,434

)

 

 

(10,410

)

 

 

(1,320

)

 

 

18,529

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning

 

 

81,820

 

 

 

84,254

 

 

 

108,380

 

 

 

84,254

 

 

 

79,441

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending

 

$

82,934

 

 

$

81,820

 

 

$

97,970

 

 

$

82,934

 

 

$

97,970

 
   
PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Segment Information

Unaudited
 
 

 
Three Months Ended
 
Six Months Ended(in thousands)
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019Revenues
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands

 

$

67,345

 

 

$

82,425

 

 

$

66,881

 

 

$

149,770

 

 

$

135,039

 

Wood Products

 

 

126,216

 

 

 

145,000

 

 

 

138,030

 

 

 

271,216

 

 

 

270,336

 

Real Estate

 

 

13,105

 

 

 

10,969

 

 

 

36,432

 

 

 

24,074

 

 

 

42,596

 

 

 

 

206,666

 

 

 

238,394

 

 

 

241,343

 

 

 

445,060

 

 

 

447,971

 

Intersegment Timberlands revenues

 

 

(25,111

)

 

 

(29,514

)

 

 

(25,762

)

 

 

(54,625

)

 

 

(50,674

)

Consolidated revenues

 

$

181,555

 

 

$

208,880

 

 

$

215,581

 

 

$

390,435

 

 

$

397,297

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted EBITDDA1
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands

 

$

25,659

 

 

$

34,982

 

 

$

26,131

 

 

$

60,641

 

 

$

52,981

 

Wood Products

 

 

10,907

 

 

 

13,229

 

 

 

(2,071

)

 

 

24,136

 

 

 

5,155

 

Real Estate

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

7,340

 

 

 

31,316

 

 

 

16,596

 

 

 

34,019

 

Corporate

 

 

(10,534

)

 

 

(8,672

)

 

 

(9,346

)

 

 

(19,206

)

 

 

(20,000

)

Eliminations and adjustments

 

 

85

 

 

 

692

 

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

777

 

 

 

5,177

 

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

 

35,373

 

 

 

47,571

 

 

 

49,080

 

 

 

82,944

 

 

 

77,332

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

(2,693

)

 

 

(6,498

)

 

 

(7,427

)

 

 

(9,191

)

 

 

(8,983

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

(17,765

)

 

 

(18,638

)

 

 

(16,727

)

 

 

(36,403

)

 

 

(32,524

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(8,339

)

 

 

(3,698

)

 

 

(7,882

)

 

 

(12,037

)

 

 

(13,346

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,512

)

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

(42,988

)

 

 

 

 

 

(42,988

)

 

 

 

Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits

 

 

(3,478

)

 

 

(3,635

)

 

 

(889

)

 

 

(7,113

)

 

 

(1,869

)

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

(7

)

 

 

192

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

62

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,176

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

3,091

 

 

$

(27,694

)

 

$

16,185

 

 

$

(24,603

)

 

$

24,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Timberlands

 

$

11,566

 

 

$

12,591

 

 

$

10,469

 

 

$

24,157

 

 

$

20,734

 

Wood Products

 

 

5,798

 

 

 

5,630

 

 

 

5,861

 

 

 

11,428

 

 

 

10,903

 

Real Estate

 

 

156

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

356

 

Corporate

 

 

245

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

531

 

 

 

 

17,765

 

 

 

18,638

 

 

 

16,727

 

 

 

36,403

 

 

 

32,524

 

Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2

 

 

406

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

410

 

 

 

812

 

 

 

887

 

Total depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

$

18,171

 

 

$

19,044

 

 

$

17,137

 

 

$

37,215

 

 

$

33,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Basis of real estate sold
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real Estate

 

$

3,212

 

 

$

6,504

 

 

$

7,455

 

 

$

9,716

 

 

$

9,043

 

Eliminations and adjustments

 

 

(519

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(525

)

 

 

(60

)

Total basis of real estate sold

 

$

2,693

 

 

$

6,498

 

 

$

7,427

 

 

$

9,191

 

 

$

8,983

 
1
Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 8, Reconciliations.
2
Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  
PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Reconciliations

Unaudited
 
 

 
Three Months Ended
 
Six Months Ended(in thousands, except per share amount)
 
June 30,
 
March 31,
 
June 30,
 
June 30,
 
2020
 
2020
 
2019
 
2020
 
2019Total Adjusted EBITDDA
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

(16,832

)

 

$

17,137

 

 

$

(14,194

)

 

$

23,697

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

8,339

 

 

 

3,698

 

 

 

7,882

 

 

 

12,037

 

 

 

13,346

 

Income taxes

 

 

453

 

 

 

(10,862

)

 

 

(952

)

 

 

(10,409

)

 

 

639

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

17,765

 

 

 

18,638

 

 

 

16,727

 

 

 

36,403

 

 

 

32,524

 

Basis of real estate sold

 

 

2,693

 

 

 

6,498

 

 

 

7,427

 

 

 

9,191

 

 

 

8,983

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,512

 

Pension settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

42,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,988

 

 

 

 

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

 

 

3,478

 

 

 

3,635

 

 

 

889

 

 

 

7,113

 

 

 

1,869

 

Gain on sale of facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,176

)

(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

7

 

 

 

(192

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(185

)

 

 

(62

)

Total Adjusted EBITDDA

 

$

35,373

 

 

$

47,571

 

 

$

49,080

 

 

$

82,944

 

 

$

77,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted net income
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

(16,832

)

 

$

17,137

 

 

$

(14,194

)

 

$

23,697

 

Special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,512

 

Pension settlement charge, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

31,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,811

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of facility, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,790

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

2,638

 

 

$

14,979

 

 

$

17,137

 

 

$

17,617

 

 

$

22,419

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted net income per diluted share
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.35

 

Special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

Pension settlement charge, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of facility, after tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.10

)

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.33

 

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005671/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:18 Uhr | 27.07.2020
Aktien New York Schluss: Robuster ...

21:54 Uhr | 27.07.2020
ROUNDUP: ...

21:26 Uhr | 27.07.2020
US-Anleihen etwas schwächer

21:25 Uhr | 27.07.2020
Reisebeschränkungen für Menschen ...

21:14 Uhr | 27.07.2020
Fan-Bündnis 'Unsere Kurve': Keine ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer