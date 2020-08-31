|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:08 | 31.08.2020
PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference, September 3, 2020 at approximately 11:45 AM Eastern Time.A link to the webcast will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic’s website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.About PotlatchDeltic
