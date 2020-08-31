21:08 | 31.08.2020

PotlatchDeltic Executives to Present at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the BMO 2020 Real Assets Virtual Conference, September 3, 2020 at approximately 11:45 AM Eastern Time.A link to the webcast will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic’s website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

