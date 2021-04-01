|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:30 | 02.04.2021
PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 26, 2021
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release first quarter earnings on Monday, April 26, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 3825708.
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until May 5, 2021 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 3825708 to access the replay.
