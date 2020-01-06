ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:23 | 07.01.2020
PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 3, 2020

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release fourth quarter
earnings on Monday, February 3rd, after the market closes. A live
conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman
and chief executive officer on Tuesday, February 4th at 9:00 a.m.
Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com
by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at
1-877-823-6919 for U.S./Canada and 1-647-689-5576 for international
callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number
1553635.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following
the call until February 11, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for
U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must
enter conference I.D. number 1553635 to access the replay.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands
in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi.
Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six
sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial
real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales
program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is
dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its
timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106006014/en/

