0:23 | 07.01.2020



PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 3, 2020



PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release fourth quarter

earnings on Monday, February 3rd, after the market closes. A live

conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman

and chief executive officer on Tuesday, February 4th at 9:00 a.m.

Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com

by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at

1-877-823-6919 for U.S./Canada and 1-647-689-5576 for international

callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number

1553635.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following

the call until February 11, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for

U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must

enter conference I.D. number 1553635 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate

Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands

in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi.

Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six

sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial

real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales

program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is

dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its

timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106006014/en/