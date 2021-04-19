|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:10 | 30.12.2021
PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on January 31, 2022
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) will release fourth quarter earnings on Monday, January 31, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 1 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-888-510-2008 for U.S./Canada and 1-646-960-0306 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7281983.
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until February 8, 2022, by calling 1-800-770-2030 for U.S./Canada or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 7281983 to access the replay.
