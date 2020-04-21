|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 21.04.2020
Power Integrations’ GaN Technology Increases Output Power of High-Efficiency Display PSUs to 75 W
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that its InnoSwitch™3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN™ devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations’ InnoMux™ controller IC, the new switcher ICs now support display and appliance power supply applications with a continuous output power of up to 75 W without a heatsink.
Comments Power Integrations’ product marketing manager Edward Ong: “By using our PowiGaN technology we are able to address higher-output applications in TVs, monitors and appliances that employ LED displays. The chipset increases efficiency beyond the requirements of all mandatory regulations and improves manufacturers’ scores in EU efficiency labeling programs.”
Samples of the INN3478C, INN3479C, INN3470C InnoSwitch3-MX ICs are available now with prices starting at $2.52, $3.14 and $3.71 respectively in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support for the chipset is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://ac-dc.power.com/products/innomux-family/
Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, InnoMux and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
