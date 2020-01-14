|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 14.01.2020
Power Integrations’ Highly Robust SCALE-iDriver Gate Drivers Achieve AEC-Q100 Automotive Qualification
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced the launch of its automotive-qualified SID1181KQ SCALE-iDriver™ gate driver for 750 V-rated IGBTs. The new part expands the company’s range of auto-qualified driver ICs, following the introduction of the 1200 V SID1182KQ driver IC.
Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for automotive gate-driver products at Power Integrations: “The SCALE-iDriver family with FluxLink technology supports safe, cost-effective designs for a wide range of IGBT drivers for electric vehicle applications including powertrain, on-board chargers and charger stations, and other high reliability drivers and inverters.”
Power Integrations’ AEC-Q100-qualified SCALE-iDriver SID1181KQ gate drivers are available now, priced at $4.81 in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/scale-idriver-ic-family/sid11xxkq/.
Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-iDriver and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer