21:30 | 16.03.2021

Power Integrations Names Jennifer A. Lloyd to Its Board of Directors

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Jennifer A. Lloyd, Ph.D. will join the company’s board of directors on April 1, 2021. Since 1997, Dr. Lloyd has served in a succession of increasingly senior technical and management roles at Analog Devices, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. She is currently vice president in charge of the company’s Precision Technology and Platforms Group, leading a global team providing technologies for a wide range of applications and end-markets. She has published numerous technical papers and been awarded nine U.S. patents. Dr. Lloyd holds doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We are extremely pleased that Jennifer Lloyd is joining our board,” commented William L. George, chairman of the board of directors of Power Integrations. “Her deep technical expertise and management experience in the analog semiconductor industry will bring immense value to Power Integrations as the company continues to execute its growth strategy.”

About Power Integrations Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005852/en/