ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:01 | 02.02.2021
Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Per-share measures for all periods have been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split effected as a stock dividend in August 2020.

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $150.7 million, up 24 percent compared to the prior quarter and up 32 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $27.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.64 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a benefit of $2.39 per diluted share from a patent-litigation settlement. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $46.4 million.

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared with $0.40 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included the benefit of $2.39 per share from the litigation settlement). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release.

Full-year net revenues were $488.3 million, up 16 percent compared to 2019. Net income was $71.2 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $3.24 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was $103.5 million or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.69 per diluted share in 2019. (Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for 2019 included a benefit of $2.41 per share from the settlement.) Full-year cash flow from operations for 2020 was $125.6 million.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Fourth-quarter revenues came in well above our expectations driven by broad-based demand. All four major end-market categories grew at double-digit rates compared to the prior quarter, and distribution sell-through once again exceeded sell-in. We achieved revenue growth of 16 percent in 2020—far above the rate of the analog semiconductor industry—and we are well positioned for continued growth in 2021.”

Power Integrations paid a cash dividend of $0.11 per share on December 31, 2020. The company’s board of directors has increased the quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share, with the next dividend to be paid on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2021.
Financial Outlook
The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2021:

Revenues are expected to be flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, plus or minus five percent.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 48 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.6 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.4 percentage points from stock-based compensation.)

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $44.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $37.5 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $6.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.)

Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4278028. A webcast of the call will also be available on the investor section of the company’s website, http://investors.power.com.
About Power Integrations Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the company’s consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its first-quarter financial performance and being well-positioned for growth in 2021 are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company’s integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company’s products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2020, and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2020. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(in thousands, except per-share amounts)  Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019NET REVENUES
$

150,693

 

$

121,129

 

$

114,457

 

$

488,318

 

$

420,669

 
 COST OF REVENUES
 

76,688

 

 

61,560

 

 

56,232

 

 

244,728

 

 

207,267

 
 GROSS PROFIT
 

74,005

 

 

59,569

 

 

58,225

 

 

243,590

 

 

213,402

 
 OPERATING EXPENSES:Research and development
 

21,921

 

 

20,868

 

 

18,298

 

 

81,711

 

 

73,470

 
Sales and marketing
 

14,113

 

 

13,442

 

 

14,241

 

 

53,578

 

 

52,720

 
General and administrative
 

10,028

 

 

10,302

 

 

10,634

 

 

36,895

 

 

37,582

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
 

216

 

 

216

 

 

378

 

 

919

 

 

1,577

 
Litigation settlement
 

 

 

 

 

(168,969

)

 

 

 

(168,969

)
Total operating expenses
 

46,278

 

 

44,828

 

 

(125,418

)

 

173,103

 

 

(3,620

)
 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
 

27,727

 

 

14,741

 

 

183,643

 

 

70,487

 

 

217,022

 
 OTHER INCOME
 

630

 

 

877

 

 

1,852

 

 

4,764

 

 

5,392

 
 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
 

28,357

 

 

15,618

 

 

185,495

 

 

75,251

 

 

222,414

 
 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
 

1,079

 

 

798

 

 

27,204

 

 

4,075

 

 

28,946

 
 NET INCOME
$

27,278

 

$

14,820

 

$

158,291

 

$

71,176

 

$

193,468

 
 EARNINGS PER SHARE:Basic
$

0.46

 

$

0.25

 

$

2.69

 

$

1.19

 

$

3.31

 
Diluted
$

0.45

 

$

0.24

 

$

2.64

 

$

1.17

 

$

3.24

 
 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION:Basic
 

59,879

 

 

59,823

 

 

58,854

 

 

59,657

 

 

58,534

 
Diluted
 

61,176

 

 

60,852

 

 

60,010

 

 

60,845

 

 

59,632

 
   SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019Stock-based compensation expenses included in:Cost of revenues
$

713

 

$

602

 

$

413

 

$

1,963

 

$

1,237

 
Research and development
 

2,942

 

 

2,976

 

 

2,754

 

 

10,378

 

 

8,423

 
Sales and marketing
 

1,740

 

 

1,900

 

 

1,602

 

 

6,290

 

 

5,015

 
General and administrative
 

3,468

 

 

3,880

 

 

3,569

 

 

12,281

 

 

8,672

 
Total stock-based compensation expense
$

8,863

 

$

9,358

 

$

8,338

 

$

30,912

 

$

23,347

 
 Cost of revenues includes:Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
$

799

 

$

799

 

$

955

 

$

3,196

 

$

3,483

 
  Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedREVENUE MIX BY END MARKETDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019Communications
 

34

%

 

32

%

 

29

%

 

30

%

 

26

%
Computer
 

9

%

 

9

%

 

6

%

 

7

%

 

5

%
Consumer
 

31

%

 

31

%

 

35

%

 

33

%

 

35

%
Industrial
 

26

%

 

28

%

 

30

%

 

30

%

 

34

%

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFITGAAP gross profit
$

74,005

 

$

59,569

 

$

58,225

 

$

243,590

 

$

213,402

 
GAAP gross margin
 
49.1%
 
49.2%
 
50.9%
 
49.9%
 
50.7% Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues
 

713

 

 

602

 

 

413

 

 

1,963

 

 

1,237

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
 

799

 

 

799

 

 

955

 

 

3,196

 

 

3,483

 
 Non-GAAP gross profit
$

75,517

 

$

60,970

 

$

59,593

 

$

248,749

 

$

218,122

 
Non-GAAP gross margin
 
50.1%
 
50.3%
 
52.1%
 
50.9%
 
51.9%  Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSESDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP operating expenses
$

46,278

 

$

44,828

 

$

(125,418

)

$

173,103

 

$

(3,620

)
 Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expensesResearch and development
 

2,942

 

 

2,976

 

 

2,754

 

 

10,378

 

 

8,423

 
Sales and marketing
 

1,740

 

 

1,900

 

 

1,602

 

 

6,290

 

 

5,015

 
General and administrative
 

3,468

 

 

3,880

 

 

3,569

 

 

12,281

 

 

8,672

 
Total
 

8,150

 

 

8,756

 

 

7,925

 

 

28,949

 

 

22,110

 
 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
 

216

 

 

216

 

 

378

 

 

919

 

 

1,577

 
 Non-GAAP operating expenses
$

37,912

 

$

35,856

 

$

(133,721

)

$

143,235

 

$

(27,307

)
  Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONSDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP income from operations
$

27,727

 

$

14,741

 

$

183,643

 

$

70,487

 

$

217,022

 
GAAP operating margin
 
18.4%
 
12.2%
 
160.4%
 
14.4%
 
51.6% Add: Total stock-based compensation
 

8,863

 

 

9,358

 

 

8,338

 

 

30,912

 

 

23,347

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
 

1,015

 

 

1,015

 

 

1,333

 

 

4,115

 

 

5,060

 
 Non-GAAP income from operations
$

37,605

 

$

25,114

 

$

193,314

 

$

105,514

 

$

245,429

 
Non-GAAP operating margin
 
25.0%
 
20.7%
 
168.9%
 
21.6%
 
58.3%  Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXESDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP provision for income taxes
$

1,079

 

$

798

 

$

27,204

 

$

4,075

 

$

28,946

 
GAAP effective tax rate
 
3.8%
 
5.1%
 
14.7%
 
5.4%
 
13.0% Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results
 

(725

)

 

(971

)

 

(53

)

 

(2,719

)

 

(1,955

)
 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$

1,804

 

$

1,769

 

$

27,257

 

$

6,794

 

$

30,901

 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
 
4.7%
 
6.8%
 
14.0%
 
6.2%
 
12.3%  Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED)December 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP net income
$

27,278

 

$

14,820

 

$

158,291

 

$

71,176

 

$

193,468

 
 Adjustments to GAAP net incomeStock-based compensation
 

8,863

 

 

9,358

 

 

8,338

 

 

30,912

 

 

23,347

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
 

1,015

 

 

1,015

 

 

1,333

 

 

4,115

 

 

5,060

 
Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results
 

(725

)

 

(971

)

 

(53

)

 

(2,719

)

 

(1,955

)
 Non-GAAP net income
$

36,431

 

$

24,222

 

$

167,909

 

$

103,484

 

$

219,920

 
 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
 

61,176

 

 

60,852

 

 

60,010

 

 

60,845

 

 

59,632

 
 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
$

0.60

 

$

0.40

 

$

2.80

 

$

1.70

 

$

3.69

 
 GAAP net income per share (diluted)
$

0.45

 

$

0.24

 

$

2.64

 

$

1.17

 

$

3.24

 
   POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE BENEFIT OF SETTLEMENT(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019Gain from litigation settlement
$

 

$

 

$

168,969

 

$

 

$

168,969

 
Tax expense attributed to settlement
 

 

 

 

 

25,543

 

 

 

 

25,543

 
Litigation settlement net of tax
$

 

$

 

$

143,426

 

$

 

$

143,426

 
 Earnings per share benefit of settlement (GAAP and non-GAAP)
$

 

$

 

$

2.39

 

$

 

$

2.41

 
 Diluted average shares outstanding
 

61,176

 

 

60,852

 

 

60,010

 

 

60,845

 

 

59,632

 

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(in thousands)         December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019ASSETS   CURRENT ASSETS:   Cash and cash equivalents 
$

258,874

 
 
$

232,014

 
 
$

178,690

 
Short-term marketable securities 
 

190,318

 
 
 

211,926

 
 
 

232,398

 
Accounts receivable, net 
 

35,910

 
 
 

29,447

 
 
 

24,274

 
Inventories 
 

102,878

 
 
 

104,805

 
 
 

90,380

 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 
 

13,252

 
 
 

14,755

 
 
 

15,597

 
Total current assets 
 

601,232

 
 
 

592,947

 
 
 

541,339

 
    PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 
 

166,188

 
 
 

147,719

 
 
 

116,619

 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 
 

12,506

 
 
 

13,582

 
 
 

16,865

 
GOODWILL 
 

91,849

 
 
 

91,849

 
 
 

91,849

 
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 
 

3,339

 
 
 

2,660

 
 
 

2,836

 
OTHER ASSETS 
 

28,225

 
 
 

27,311

 
 
 

34,388

 
Total assets 
$

903,339

 
 
$

876,068

 
 
$

803,896

 
    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   CURRENT LIABILITIES:   Accounts payable 
$

34,712

 
 
$

43,623

 
 
$

27,433

 
Accrued payroll and related expenses 
 

14,806

 
 
 

12,892

 
 
 

13,408

 
Taxes payable 
 

902

 
 
 

379

 
 
 

584

 
Other accrued liabilities 
 

12,106

 
 
 

9,357

 
 
 

9,051

 
Total current liabilities 
 

62,526

 
 
 

66,251

 
 
 

50,476

 
    LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   Income taxes payable 
 

15,588

 
 
 

15,497

 
 
 

14,617

 
Deferred tax liabilities 
 

75

 
 
 

87

 
 
 

164

 
Other liabilities 
 

14,739

 
 
 

14,436

 
 
 

14,093

 
Total liabilities 
 

92,928

 
 
 

96,271

 
 
 

79,350

 
    STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   Common stock 
 

28

 
 
 

28

 
 
 

28

 
Additional paid-in capital 
 

190,920

 
 
 

181,192

 
 
 

152,117

 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 
 

(2,163

)
 
 

(2,355

)
 
 

(3,130

)
Retained earnings 
 

621,626

 
 
 

600,932

 
 
 

575,531

 
Total stockholders’ equity 
 

810,411

 
 
 

779,797

 
 
 

724,546

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 
$

903,339

 
 
$

876,068

 
 
$

803,896

 

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(in thousands)       Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     Net income 
$

27,278

 
 
$

14,820

 
 
$

158,291

 
 
$

71,176

 
 
$

193,468

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities     Depreciation 
 

6,672

 
 
 

6,002

 
 
 

4,928

 
 
 

23,743

 
 
 

19,190

 
Amortization of intangible assets 
 

1,076

 
 
 

1,076

 
 
 

1,373

 
 
 

4,359

 
 
 

5,213

 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 
 

214

 
 
 

19

 
 
 

35

 
 
 

525

 
 
 

249

 
Stock-based compensation expense 
 

8,863

 
 
 

9,358

 
 
 

8,338

 
 
 

30,912

 
 
 

23,347

 
Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities 
 

180

 
 
 

204

 
 
 

104

 
 
 

705

 
 
 

(192

)
Deferred income taxes 
 

(692

)
 
 

(1,179

)
 
 

2,741

 
 
 

(592

)
 
 

4,019

 
Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowances for credit losses 
 

(491

)
 
 

309

 
 
 

 
 
 

(336

)
 
 

57

 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:     Accounts receivable 
 

(5,972

)
 
 

(16,884

)
 
 

1,545

 
 
 

(11,300

)
 
 

(13,259

)
Inventories 
 

1,927

 
 
 

(842

)
 
 

(1,670

)
 
 

(12,498

)
 
 

(9,523

)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 
 

3,020

 
 
 

2,041

 
 
 

902

 
 
 

9,153

 
 
 

(2,132

)
Accounts payable 
 

(668

)
 
 

504

 
 
 

(3,920

)
 
 

5,697

 
 
 

(6,556

)
Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities 
 

4,959

 
 
 

801

 
 
 

9,492

 
 
 

4,095

 
 
 

10,618

 
Net cash provided by operating activities 
 

46,366

 
 
 

16,229

 
 
 

182,159

 
 
 

125,639

 
 
 

224,499

 
      CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     Purchases of property and equipment 
 

(34,860

)
 
 

(14,116

)
 
 

(9,789

)
 
 

(70,598

)
 
 

(24,114

)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 
 

320

 
 
 

 
 
 

 
 
 

651

 
 
 

 
Acquisition of technology licenses 
 

 
 
 

 
 
 

(675

)
 
 

 
 
 

(1,026

)
Purchases of marketable securities 
 

(43,637

)
 
 

(46,239

)
 
 

(71,952

)
 
 

(109,703

)
 
 

(207,240

)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 
 

64,390

 
 
 

28,033

 
 
 

4,150

 
 
 

151,385

 
 
 

70,334

 
Net cash used in investing activities 
 

(13,787

)
 
 

(32,322

)
 
 

(78,266

)
 
 

(28,265

)
 
 

(162,046

)
      CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 
 

865

 
 
 

3,364

 
 
 

225

 
 
 

10,527

 
 
 

9,908

 
Repurchase of common stock 
 

 
 
 

 
 
 

 
 
 

(2,636

)
 
 

(7,302

)
Payments of dividends to stockholders 
 

(6,584

)
 
 

(6,582

)
 
 

(5,590

)
 
 

(25,081

)
 
 

(20,506

)
Net cash used in financing activities 
 

(5,719

)
 
 

(3,218

)
 
 

(5,365

)
 
 

(17,190

)
 
 

(17,900

)
      NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 
 

26,860

 
 
 

(19,311

)
 
 

98,528

 
 
 

80,184

 
 
 

44,553

 
      CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 
 

232,014

 
 
 

251,325

 
 
 

80,162

 
 
 

178,690

 
 
 

134,137

 
      CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 
$

258,874

 
 
$

232,014

 
 
$

178,690

 
 
$

258,874

 
 
$

178,690

 

 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006058/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

22:18 Uhr | 02.02.2021
Italiens Präsident lädt Mario ...

22:17 Uhr | 02.02.2021
Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung ...

21:55 Uhr | 02.02.2021
ROUNDUP: Macron verspricht ...

21:51 Uhr | 02.02.2021
ROUNDUP: Sondierungsgespräche ...

21:36 Uhr | 02.02.2021
Sondierungsgespräche gescheitert ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer