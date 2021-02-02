|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:01 | 02.02.2021
Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Per-share measures for all periods have been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split effected as a stock dividend in August 2020.
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $150.7 million, up 24 percent compared to the prior quarter and up 32 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $27.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.64 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a benefit of $2.39 per diluted share from a patent-litigation settlement. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $46.4 million.
In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared with $0.40 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included the benefit of $2.39 per share from the litigation settlement). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release.
Full-year net revenues were $488.3 million, up 16 percent compared to 2019. Net income was $71.2 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $3.24 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was $103.5 million or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.69 per diluted share in 2019. (Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for 2019 included a benefit of $2.41 per share from the settlement.) Full-year cash flow from operations for 2020 was $125.6 million.
Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Fourth-quarter revenues came in well above our expectations driven by broad-based demand. All four major end-market categories grew at double-digit rates compared to the prior quarter, and distribution sell-through once again exceeded sell-in. We achieved revenue growth of 16 percent in 2020—far above the rate of the analog semiconductor industry—and we are well positioned for continued growth in 2021.”
Power Integrations paid a cash dividend of $0.11 per share on December 31, 2020. The company’s board of directors has increased the quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share, with the next dividend to be paid on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2021.
Revenues are expected to be flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, plus or minus five percent.
GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 48 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.6 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.4 percentage points from stock-based compensation.)
GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $44.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $37.5 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $6.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.)
Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
150,693
$
121,129
$
114,457
$
488,318
$
420,669
76,688
61,560
56,232
244,728
207,267
74,005
59,569
58,225
243,590
213,402
21,921
20,868
18,298
81,711
73,470
14,113
13,442
14,241
53,578
52,720
10,028
10,302
10,634
36,895
37,582
216
216
378
919
1,577
–
–
(168,969
)
–
(168,969
)
46,278
44,828
(125,418
)
173,103
(3,620
)
27,727
14,741
183,643
70,487
217,022
630
877
1,852
4,764
5,392
28,357
15,618
185,495
75,251
222,414
1,079
798
27,204
4,075
28,946
27,278
$
14,820
$
158,291
$
71,176
$
193,468
0.46
$
0.25
$
2.69
$
1.19
$
3.31
0.45
$
0.24
$
2.64
$
1.17
$
3.24
59,879
59,823
58,854
59,657
58,534
61,176
60,852
60,010
60,845
59,632
713
$
602
$
413
$
1,963
$
1,237
2,942
2,976
2,754
10,378
8,423
1,740
1,900
1,602
6,290
5,015
3,468
3,880
3,569
12,281
8,672
8,863
$
9,358
$
8,338
$
30,912
$
23,347
799
$
799
$
955
$
3,196
$
3,483
34
%
32
%
29
%
30
%
26
%
9
%
9
%
6
%
7
%
5
%
31
%
31
%
35
%
33
%
35
%
26
%
28
%
30
%
30
%
34
%
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFITGAAP gross profit
74,005
$
59,569
$
58,225
$
243,590
$
213,402
713
602
413
1,963
1,237
799
799
955
3,196
3,483
75,517
$
60,970
$
59,593
$
248,749
$
218,122
46,278
$
44,828
$
(125,418
)
$
173,103
$
(3,620
)
2,942
2,976
2,754
10,378
8,423
1,740
1,900
1,602
6,290
5,015
3,468
3,880
3,569
12,281
8,672
8,150
8,756
7,925
28,949
22,110
216
216
378
919
1,577
37,912
$
35,856
$
(133,721
)
$
143,235
$
(27,307
)
27,727
$
14,741
$
183,643
$
70,487
$
217,022
8,863
9,358
8,338
30,912
23,347
1,015
1,015
1,333
4,115
5,060
37,605
$
25,114
$
193,314
$
105,514
$
245,429
1,079
$
798
$
27,204
$
4,075
$
28,946
(725
)
(971
)
(53
)
(2,719
)
(1,955
)
1,804
$
1,769
$
27,257
$
6,794
$
30,901
27,278
$
14,820
$
158,291
$
71,176
$
193,468
8,863
9,358
8,338
30,912
23,347
1,015
1,015
1,333
4,115
5,060
(725
)
(971
)
(53
)
(2,719
)
(1,955
)
36,431
$
24,222
$
167,909
$
103,484
$
219,920
61,176
60,852
60,010
60,845
59,632
0.60
$
0.40
$
2.80
$
1.70
$
3.69
0.45
$
0.24
$
2.64
$
1.17
$
3.24
–
$
–
$
168,969
$
–
$
168,969
–
–
25,543
–
25,543
–
$
–
$
143,426
$
–
$
143,426
–
$
–
$
2.39
$
–
$
2.41
61,176
60,852
60,010
60,845
59,632
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents
258,874
232,014
178,690
190,318
211,926
232,398
35,910
29,447
24,274
102,878
104,805
90,380
13,252
14,755
15,597
601,232
592,947
541,339
166,188
147,719
116,619
12,506
13,582
16,865
91,849
91,849
91,849
3,339
2,660
2,836
28,225
27,311
34,388
903,339
876,068
803,896
34,712
43,623
27,433
14,806
12,892
13,408
902
379
584
12,106
9,357
9,051
62,526
66,251
50,476
15,588
15,497
14,617
75
87
164
14,739
14,436
14,093
92,928
96,271
79,350
28
28
28
190,920
181,192
152,117
(2,163
)
(2,355
)
(3,130
)
621,626
600,932
575,531
810,411
779,797
724,546
903,339
876,068
803,896
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income
27,278
14,820
158,291
71,176
193,468
6,672
6,002
4,928
23,743
19,190
1,076
1,076
1,373
4,359
5,213
214
19
35
525
249
8,863
9,358
8,338
30,912
23,347
180
204
104
705
(192
)
(692
)
(1,179
)
2,741
(592
)
4,019
(491
)
309
–
(336
)
57
(5,972
)
(16,884
)
1,545
(11,300
)
(13,259
)
1,927
(842
)
(1,670
)
(12,498
)
(9,523
)
3,020
2,041
902
9,153
(2,132
)
(668
)
504
(3,920
)
5,697
(6,556
)
4,959
801
9,492
4,095
10,618
46,366
16,229
182,159
125,639
224,499
(34,860
)
(14,116
)
(9,789
)
(70,598
)
(24,114
)
320
–
–
651
–
–
–
(675
)
–
(1,026
)
(43,637
)
(46,239
)
(71,952
)
(109,703
)
(207,240
)
64,390
28,033
4,150
151,385
70,334
(13,787
)
(32,322
)
(78,266
)
(28,265
)
(162,046
)
865
3,364
225
10,527
9,908
–
–
–
(2,636
)
(7,302
)
(6,584
)
(6,582
)
(5,590
)
(25,081
)
(20,506
)
(5,719
)
(3,218
)
(5,365
)
(17,190
)
(17,900
)
26,860
(19,311
)
98,528
80,184
44,553
232,014
251,325
80,162
178,690
134,137
258,874
232,014
178,690
258,874
178,690
