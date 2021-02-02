22:01 | 02.02.2021

Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Per-share measures for all periods have been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split effected as a stock dividend in August 2020. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $150.7 million, up 24 percent compared to the prior quarter and up 32 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $27.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.64 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a benefit of $2.39 per diluted share from a patent-litigation settlement. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $46.4 million. In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared with $0.40 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included the benefit of $2.39 per share from the litigation settlement). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release. Full-year net revenues were $488.3 million, up 16 percent compared to 2019. Net income was $71.2 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $3.24 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was $103.5 million or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.69 per diluted share in 2019. (Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for 2019 included a benefit of $2.41 per share from the settlement.) Full-year cash flow from operations for 2020 was $125.6 million. Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Fourth-quarter revenues came in well above our expectations driven by broad-based demand. All four major end-market categories grew at double-digit rates compared to the prior quarter, and distribution sell-through once again exceeded sell-in. We achieved revenue growth of 16 percent in 2020—far above the rate of the analog semiconductor industry—and we are well positioned for continued growth in 2021.” Power Integrations paid a cash dividend of $0.11 per share on December 31, 2020. The company’s board of directors has increased the quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share, with the next dividend to be paid on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2021.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2021: Revenues are expected to be flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, plus or minus five percent. GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 48 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.6 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.4 percentage points from stock-based compensation.) GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $44.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $37.5 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $6.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.) Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4278028. A webcast of the call will also be available on the investor section of the company’s website, http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company’s consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its first-quarter financial performance and being well-positioned for growth in 2021 are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company’s integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company’s products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2020, and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2020. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019NET REVENUES

$ 150,693 $ 121,129 $ 114,457 $ 488,318 $ 420,669

COST OF REVENUES

76,688 61,560 56,232 244,728 207,267

GROSS PROFIT

74,005 59,569 58,225 243,590 213,402

OPERATING EXPENSES:Research and development

21,921 20,868 18,298 81,711 73,470

Sales and marketing

14,113 13,442 14,241 53,578 52,720

General and administrative

10,028 10,302 10,634 36,895 37,582

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

216 216 378 919 1,577

Litigation settlement

– – (168,969 ) – (168,969 )

Total operating expenses

46,278 44,828 (125,418 ) 173,103 (3,620 )

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

27,727 14,741 183,643 70,487 217,022

OTHER INCOME

630 877 1,852 4,764 5,392

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

28,357 15,618 185,495 75,251 222,414

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

1,079 798 27,204 4,075 28,946

NET INCOME

$ 27,278 $ 14,820 $ 158,291 $ 71,176 $ 193,468

EARNINGS PER SHARE:Basic

$ 0.46 $ 0.25 $ 2.69 $ 1.19 $ 3.31

Diluted

$ 0.45 $ 0.24 $ 2.64 $ 1.17 $ 3.24

SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION:Basic

59,879 59,823 58,854 59,657 58,534

Diluted

61,176 60,852 60,010 60,845 59,632

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019Stock-based compensation expenses included in:Cost of revenues

$ 713 $ 602 $ 413 $ 1,963 $ 1,237

Research and development

2,942 2,976 2,754 10,378 8,423

Sales and marketing

1,740 1,900 1,602 6,290 5,015

General and administrative

3,468 3,880 3,569 12,281 8,672

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 8,863 $ 9,358 $ 8,338 $ 30,912 $ 23,347

Cost of revenues includes:Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

$ 799 $ 799 $ 955 $ 3,196 $ 3,483

Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedREVENUE MIX BY END MARKETDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019Communications

34 % 32 % 29 % 30 % 26 %

Computer

9 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 5 %

Consumer

31 % 31 % 35 % 33 % 35 %

Industrial

26 % 28 % 30 % 30 % 34 % POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFITGAAP gross profit

$ 74,005 $ 59,569 $ 58,225 $ 243,590 $ 213,402

GAAP gross margin



49.1%



49.2%



50.9%



49.9%



50.7% Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues

713 602 413 1,963 1,237

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

799 799 955 3,196 3,483

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 75,517 $ 60,970 $ 59,593 $ 248,749 $ 218,122

Non-GAAP gross margin



50.1%



50.3%



52.1%



50.9%



51.9% Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSESDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP operating expenses

$ 46,278 $ 44,828 $ (125,418 ) $ 173,103 $ (3,620 )

Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expensesResearch and development

2,942 2,976 2,754 10,378 8,423

Sales and marketing

1,740 1,900 1,602 6,290 5,015

General and administrative

3,468 3,880 3,569 12,281 8,672

Total

8,150 8,756 7,925 28,949 22,110

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

216 216 378 919 1,577

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 37,912 $ 35,856 $ (133,721 ) $ 143,235 $ (27,307 )

Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONSDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP income from operations

$ 27,727 $ 14,741 $ 183,643 $ 70,487 $ 217,022

GAAP operating margin



18.4%



12.2%



160.4%



14.4%



51.6% Add: Total stock-based compensation

8,863 9,358 8,338 30,912 23,347

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,015 1,015 1,333 4,115 5,060

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 37,605 $ 25,114 $ 193,314 $ 105,514 $ 245,429

Non-GAAP operating margin



25.0%



20.7%



168.9%



21.6%



58.3% Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXESDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 1,079 $ 798 $ 27,204 $ 4,075 $ 28,946

GAAP effective tax rate



3.8%



5.1%



14.7%



5.4%



13.0% Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

(725 ) (971 ) (53 ) (2,719 ) (1,955 )

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 1,804 $ 1,769 $ 27,257 $ 6,794 $ 30,901

Non-GAAP effective tax rate



4.7%



6.8%



14.0%



6.2%



12.3% Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED)December 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019GAAP net income

$ 27,278 $ 14,820 $ 158,291 $ 71,176 $ 193,468

Adjustments to GAAP net incomeStock-based compensation

8,863 9,358 8,338 30,912 23,347

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,015 1,015 1,333 4,115 5,060

Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results

(725 ) (971 ) (53 ) (2,719 ) (1,955 )

Non-GAAP net income

$ 36,431 $ 24,222 $ 167,909 $ 103,484 $ 219,920

Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)

61,176 60,852 60,010 60,845 59,632

Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)

$ 0.60 $ 0.40 $ 2.80 $ 1.70 $ 3.69

GAAP net income per share (diluted)

$ 0.45 $ 0.24 $ 2.64 $ 1.17 $ 3.24

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE BENEFIT OF SETTLEMENT(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020December 31, 2019Gain from litigation settlement

$ – $ – $ 168,969 $ – $ 168,969

Tax expense attributed to settlement

– – 25,543 – 25,543

Litigation settlement net of tax

$ – $ – $ 143,426 $ – $ 143,426

Earnings per share benefit of settlement (GAAP and non-GAAP)

$ – $ – $ 2.39 $ – $ 2.41

Diluted average shares outstanding

61,176 60,852 60,010 60,845 59,632 POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 258,874



$ 232,014



$ 178,690

Short-term marketable securities

190,318



211,926



232,398

Accounts receivable, net

35,910



29,447



24,274

Inventories

102,878



104,805



90,380

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,252



14,755



15,597

Total current assets

601,232



592,947



541,339

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net

166,188



147,719



116,619

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net

12,506



13,582



16,865

GOODWILL

91,849



91,849



91,849

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

3,339



2,660



2,836

OTHER ASSETS

28,225



27,311



34,388

Total assets

$ 903,339



$ 876,068



$ 803,896

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable

$ 34,712



$ 43,623



$ 27,433

Accrued payroll and related expenses

14,806



12,892



13,408

Taxes payable

902



379



584

Other accrued liabilities

12,106



9,357



9,051

Total current liabilities

62,526



66,251



50,476

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable

15,588



15,497



14,617

Deferred tax liabilities

75



87



164

Other liabilities

14,739



14,436



14,093

Total liabilities

92,928



96,271



79,350

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock

28



28



28

Additional paid-in capital

190,920



181,192



152,117

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,163 )



(2,355 )



(3,130 )

Retained earnings

621,626



600,932



575,531

Total stockholders’ equity

810,411



779,797



724,546

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 903,339



$ 876,068



$ 803,896 POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income

$ 27,278



$ 14,820



$ 158,291



$ 71,176



$ 193,468

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation

6,672



6,002



4,928



23,743



19,190

Amortization of intangible assets

1,076



1,076



1,373



4,359



5,213

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

214



19



35



525



249

Stock-based compensation expense

8,863



9,358



8,338



30,912



23,347

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities

180



204



104



705



(192 )

Deferred income taxes

(692 )



(1,179 )



2,741



(592 )



4,019

Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowances for credit losses

(491 )



309



–



(336 )



57

Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable

(5,972 )



(16,884 )



1,545



(11,300 )



(13,259 )

Inventories

1,927



(842 )



(1,670 )



(12,498 )



(9,523 )

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,020



2,041



902



9,153



(2,132 )

Accounts payable

(668 )



504



(3,920 )



5,697



(6,556 )

Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities

4,959



801



9,492



4,095



10,618

Net cash provided by operating activities

46,366



16,229



182,159



125,639



224,499

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment

(34,860 )



(14,116 )



(9,789 )



(70,598 )



(24,114 )

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

320



–



–



651



–

Acquisition of technology licenses

–



–



(675 )



–



(1,026 )

Purchases of marketable securities

(43,637 )



(46,239 )



(71,952 )



(109,703 )



(207,240 )

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

64,390



28,033



4,150



151,385



70,334

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,787 )



(32,322 )



(78,266 )



(28,265 )



(162,046 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

865



3,364



225



10,527



9,908

Repurchase of common stock

–



–



–



(2,636 )



(7,302 )

Payments of dividends to stockholders

(6,584 )



(6,582 )



(5,590 )



(25,081 )



(20,506 )

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,719 )



(3,218 )



(5,365 )



(17,190 )



(17,900 )

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

26,860



(19,311 )



98,528



80,184



44,553

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

232,014



251,325



80,162



178,690



134,137

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 258,874



$ 232,014



$ 178,690



$ 258,874



$ 178,690

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006058/en/