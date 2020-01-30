|
22:01 | 30.01.2020
Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The results include the previously announced settlement of the company’s patent disputes with ON Semiconductor, which resulted in a payment to the company of $175 million in October 2019.
Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $114.5 million, flat compared to the prior quarter and up 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter was $158.3 million or $5.28 per diluted share compared to $0.57 per share in the prior quarter and $0.77 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations was $182.2 million for the fourth quarter.
In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, the tax effects of these items, and a 2018 tax benefit stemming from U.S. tax-reform legislation. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $167.9 million or $5.60 per diluted share (including a benefit of $4.78 per share from the litigation settlement), compared with $0.78 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.54 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release.
For the full year, net revenues were $420.7 million, an increase of one percent compared to 2018. Net income for the year was $193.5 million or $6.49 per diluted share compared to $2.32 per diluted share in 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was $219.9 million or $7.38 per diluted share (including a benefit of $4.81 per share from the settlement) compared to $2.71 per diluted share in 2018. Cash flow from operations for the full year 2019 was $224.5 million.
Power Integrations paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on December 31, 2019. The next dividend of $0.19 will be paid on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2020.
Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Revenues grew 23 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter driven by our continued success in rapid-charging for mobile devices and a return to growth in consumer appliances. While sales for the analog semiconductor industry fell in 2019, we delivered positive growth for the year, and we’re entering 2020 with momentum fueled by innovative products such as our InnoSwitch™3 ICs – including our latest devices incorporating GaN technology – and a broad set of opportunities including rapid charging, connected homes, renewable energy and smarter, more efficient appliances.”
Revenues are expected to be $110 million plus or minus $3 million.
GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 50.5 percent and 51 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 51.5 percent and 52 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.7 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.3 percentage points from stock-based compensation.)
GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $41.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $35.5 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $5.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.)
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
114,457
$
114,159
$
93,307
$
420,669
$
415,955
56,232
56,028
45,302
207,267
201,167
58,225
58,131
48,005
213,402
214,788
18,298
17,957
17,965
73,470
70,580
14,241
13,074
12,746
52,720
51,165
10,634
9,224
8,796
37,582
35,496
378
378
455
1,577
1,899
(168,969
)
–
–
(168,969
)
–
(125,418
)
40,633
39,962
(3,620
)
159,140
183,643
17,498
8,043
217,022
55,648
1,852
1,078
1,297
5,392
4,116
185,495
18,576
9,340
222,414
59,764
27,204
1,477
(13,396
)
28,946
(10,220
)
158,291
$
17,099
$
22,736
$
193,468
$
69,984
5.38
$
0.58
$
0.78
$
6.61
$
2.38
5.28
$
0.57
$
0.77
$
6.49
$
2.32
29,427
29,385
29,164
29,267
29,456
30,005
29,866
29,651
29,816
30,147
413
$
280
$
313
$
1,237
$
1,097
2,754
1,893
1,944
8,423
7,688
1,602
1,211
1,222
5,015
4,729
3,569
1,722
1,963
8,672
8,066
8,338
$
5,106
$
5,442
$
23,347
$
21,580
955
$
940
$
813
$
3,483
$
3,253
2,253
$
2,573
$
2,304
$
9,425
$
8,525
29
%
29
%
20
%
26
%
20
%
6
%
5
%
6
%
5
%
5
%
35
%
32
%
34
%
35
%
38
%
30
%
34
%
40
%
34
%
37
%
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFITGAAP gross profit
58,225
$
58,131
$
48,005
$
213,402
$
214,788
413
280
313
1,237
1,097
955
940
813
3,483
3,253
59,593
$
59,351
$
49,131
$
218,122
$
219,138
(125,418
)
$
40,633
$
39,962
$
(3,620
)
$
159,140
2,754
1,893
1,944
8,423
7,688
1,602
1,211
1,222
5,015
4,729
3,569
1,722
1,963
8,672
8,066
7,925
4,826
5,129
22,110
20,483
378
378
455
1,577
1,899
(133,721
)
$
35,429
$
34,378
$
(27,307
)
$
136,758
183,643
$
17,498
$
8,043
$
217,022
$
55,648
8,338
5,106
5,442
23,347
21,580
1,333
1,318
1,268
5,060
5,152
193,314
$
23,922
$
14,753
$
245,429
$
82,380
27,204
$
1,477
$
(13,396
)
$
28,946
$
(10,220
)
–
–
(9,687
)
–
(9,687
)
(53
)
(266
)
(3,846
)
(1,955
)
(5,361
)
27,257
$
1,743
$
137
$
30,901
$
4,828
158,291
$
17,099
$
22,736
$
193,468
$
69,984
8,338
5,106
5,442
23,347
21,580
1,333
1,318
1,268
5,060
5,152
–
–
(9,687
)
–
(9,687
)
(53
)
(266
)
(3,846
)
(1,955
)
(5,361
)
167,909
$
23,257
$
15,913
$
219,920
$
81,668
30,005
29,866
29,651
29,816
30,147
5.60
$
0.78
$
0.54
$
7.38
$
2.71
5.28
$
0.57
$
0.77
$
6.49
$
2.32
168,969
$
–
$
–
$
168,969
$
–
25,543
–
–
25,543
–
143,426
$
–
$
–
$
143,426
$
–
4.78
$
–
$
–
$
4.81
$
–
30,005
29,866
29,651
29,816
30,147
178,690
$
80,162
$
134,137
232,398
164,649
94,451
24,274
25,819
11,072
90,380
88,710
80,857
15,597
15,316
11,915
541,339
374,656
332,432
116,619
114,930
114,117
16,865
18,238
21,152
91,849
91,849
91,849
2,836
5,564
6,906
34,388
31,173
22,241
803,896
$
636,410
$
588,697
27,433
$
30,542
$
31,552
13,408
10,796
12,131
584
597
933
9,051
7,717
3,750
50,476
49,652
48,366
14,617
9,309
8,652
164
152
216
14,093
11,969
4,391
79,350
71,082
61,625
28
28
28
152,117
143,554
126,164
(3,130
)
(1,084
)
(1,689
)
575,531
422,830
402,569
724,546
565,328
527,072
803,896
$
636,410
$
588,697
158,291
$
17,099
$
22,736
$
193,468
$
69,984
4,928
4,831
4,549
19,190
18,918
1,373
1,357
1,300
5,213
5,267
35
62
98
249
553
8,338
5,106
5,442
23,347
21,580
104
(66
)
(115
)
(192
)
227
2,741
(381
)
(3,070
)
4,019
(4,465
)
–
–
(198
)
57
(28
)
1,545
(351
)
2,868
(13,259
)
5,754
(1,670
)
487
(6,656
)
(9,523
)
(23,770
)
902
580
1,226
(2,132
)
(1,495
)
(3,920
)
(6,789
)
(1,311
)
(6,556
)
1,336
9,492
(91
)
(8,540
)
10,618
(9,897
)
182,159
21,844
18,329
224,499
83,964
(9,789
)
(5,977
)
(5,557
)
(24,114
)
(24,677
)
(675
)
(100
)
–
(1,026
)
(900
)
(71,952
)
(80,864
)
(4,612
)
(207,240
)
(62,833
)
4,150
46,762
10,050
70,334
157,551
(78,266
)
(40,179
)
(119
)
(162,046
)
69,141
225
4,005
803
9,908
9,353
–
–
(28,776
)
(7,302
)
(103,153
)
(5,590
)
(4,999
)
(4,651
)
(20,506
)
(18,823
)
–
–
–
–
8,000
–
–
–
–
(8,000
)
(5,365
)
(994
)
(32,624
)
(17,900
)
(112,623
)
98,528
(19,329
)
(14,414
)
44,553
40,482
80,162
99,491
148,551
134,137
93,655
178,690
$
80,162
$
134,137
$
178,690
$
134,137
