22:01 | 30.01.2020

Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The results include the previously announced settlement of the company’s patent disputes with ON Semiconductor, which resulted in a payment to the company of $175 million in October 2019. Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $114.5 million, flat compared to the prior quarter and up 23 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter was $158.3 million or $5.28 per diluted share compared to $0.57 per share in the prior quarter and $0.77 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations was $182.2 million for the fourth quarter. In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, the tax effects of these items, and a 2018 tax benefit stemming from U.S. tax-reform legislation. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $167.9 million or $5.60 per diluted share (including a benefit of $4.78 per share from the litigation settlement), compared with $0.78 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.54 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release. For the full year, net revenues were $420.7 million, an increase of one percent compared to 2018. Net income for the year was $193.5 million or $6.49 per diluted share compared to $2.32 per diluted share in 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was $219.9 million or $7.38 per diluted share (including a benefit of $4.81 per share from the settlement) compared to $2.71 per diluted share in 2018. Cash flow from operations for the full year 2019 was $224.5 million. Power Integrations paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on December 31, 2019. The next dividend of $0.19 will be paid on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2020. Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Revenues grew 23 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter driven by our continued success in rapid-charging for mobile devices and a return to growth in consumer appliances. While sales for the analog semiconductor industry fell in 2019, we delivered positive growth for the year, and we’re entering 2020 with momentum fueled by innovative products such as our InnoSwitch™3 ICs – including our latest devices incorporating GaN technology – and a broad set of opportunities including rapid charging, connected homes, renewable energy and smarter, more efficient appliances.”

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2020: Revenues are expected to be $110 million plus or minus $3 million. GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 50.5 percent and 51 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 51.5 percent and 52 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.7 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.3 percentage points from stock-based compensation.) GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $41.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $35.5 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $5.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.)

Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can join the call by dialing 1-647-689-4187. The call will also be available on the investor section of the company’s website, http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com. Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company’s consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, the tax effects of these items and, with respect to the prior-year results, a tax benefit related to the 2017 U.S. tax-reform legislation. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Notwithstanding these considerations, the company is including the impact of its litigation settlement in its non-GAAP results in order to be consistent with its historical practice of including litigation-related expenses in its non-GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its first-quarter financial performance are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company’s integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company’s products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2019. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018NET REVENUES

$ 114,457 $ 114,159 $ 93,307 $ 420,669 $ 415,955

COST OF REVENUES

56,232 56,028 45,302 207,267 201,167

GROSS PROFIT

58,225 58,131 48,005 213,402 214,788

OPERATING EXPENSES:Research and development

18,298 17,957 17,965 73,470 70,580

Sales and marketing

14,241 13,074 12,746 52,720 51,165

General and administrative

10,634 9,224 8,796 37,582 35,496

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

378 378 455 1,577 1,899

Litigation settlement

(168,969 ) – – (168,969 ) –

Total operating expenses

(125,418 ) 40,633 39,962 (3,620 ) 159,140

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

183,643 17,498 8,043 217,022 55,648

OTHER INCOME

1,852 1,078 1,297 5,392 4,116

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

185,495 18,576 9,340 222,414 59,764

PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

27,204 1,477 (13,396 ) 28,946 (10,220 )

NET INCOME

$ 158,291 $ 17,099 $ 22,736 $ 193,468 $ 69,984

EARNINGS PER SHARE:Basic

$ 5.38 $ 0.58 $ 0.78 $ 6.61 $ 2.38

Diluted

$ 5.28 $ 0.57 $ 0.77 $ 6.49 $ 2.32

SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION:Basic

29,427 29,385 29,164 29,267 29,456

Diluted

30,005 29,866 29,651 29,816 30,147

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018Stock-based compensation expenses included in:Cost of revenues

$ 413 $ 280 $ 313 $ 1,237 $ 1,097

Research and development

2,754 1,893 1,944 8,423 7,688

Sales and marketing

1,602 1,211 1,222 5,015 4,729

General and administrative

3,569 1,722 1,963 8,672 8,066

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 8,338 $ 5,106 $ 5,442 $ 23,347 $ 21,580

Cost of revenues includes:Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

$ 955 $ 940 $ 813 $ 3,483 $ 3,253

General & administrative expenses include:Patent-litigation expenses

$ 2,253 $ 2,573 $ 2,304 $ 9,425 $ 8,525

Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedREVENUE MIX BY END MARKETDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018Communications

29 % 29 % 20 % 26 % 20 %

Computer

6 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 5 %

Consumer

35 % 32 % 34 % 35 % 38 %

Industrial

30 % 34 % 40 % 34 % 37 % POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFITGAAP gross profit

$ 58,225 $ 58,131 $ 48,005 $ 213,402 $ 214,788

GAAP gross margin



50.9%



50.9%



51.4%



50.7%



51.6% Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues

413 280 313 1,237 1,097

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

955 940 813 3,483 3,253

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 59,593 $ 59,351 $ 49,131 $ 218,122 $ 219,138

Non-GAAP gross margin



52.1%



52.0%



52.7%



51.9%



52.7% Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSESDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018GAAP operating expenses

$ (125,418 ) $ 40,633 $ 39,962 $ (3,620 ) $ 159,140

Less:Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expensesResearch and development

2,754 1,893 1,944 8,423 7,688

Sales and marketing

1,602 1,211 1,222 5,015 4,729

General and administrative

3,569 1,722 1,963 8,672 8,066

Total

7,925 4,826 5,129 22,110 20,483

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

378 378 455 1,577 1,899

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ (133,721 ) $ 35,429 $ 34,378 $ (27,307 ) $ 136,758

Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONSDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018GAAP income from operations

$ 183,643 $ 17,498 $ 8,043 $ 217,022 $ 55,648

GAAP operating margin



160.4%



15.3%



8.6%



51.6%



13.4% Add:Total stock-based compensation

8,338 5,106 5,442 23,347 21,580

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,333 1,318 1,268 5,060 5,152

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 193,314 $ 23,922 $ 14,753 $ 245,429 $ 82,380

Non-GAAP operating margin



168.9%



21.0%



15.8%



58.3%



19.8% Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXESDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ 27,204 $ 1,477 $ (13,396 ) $ 28,946 $ (10,220 )

GAAP effective tax rate



14.7%



8.0%



-143.4%



13.0%



-17.1% Impact of U.S. tax legislation

– – (9,687 ) – (9,687 )

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

(53 ) (266 ) (3,846 ) (1,955 ) (5,361 )

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 27,257 $ 1,743 $ 137 $ 30,901 $ 4,828

Non-GAAP effective tax rate



14.0%



7.0%



0.9%



12.3%



5.6% Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedRECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED)December 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018GAAP net income

$ 158,291 $ 17,099 $ 22,736 $ 193,468 $ 69,984

Adjustments to GAAP net incomeStock-based compensation

8,338 5,106 5,442 23,347 21,580

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,333 1,318 1,268 5,060 5,152

Impact of U.S. tax legislation

– – (9,687 ) – (9,687 )

Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results

(53 ) (266 ) (3,846 ) (1,955 ) (5,361 )

Non-GAAP net income

$ 167,909 $ 23,257 $ 15,913 $ 219,920 $ 81,668

Average shares outstanding for calculationof non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)

30,005 29,866 29,651 29,816 30,147

Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)

$ 5.60 $ 0.78 $ 0.54 $ 7.38 $ 2.71

GAAP net income per share

$ 5.28 $ 0.57 $ 0.77 $ 6.49 $ 2.32

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE BENEFIT OF SETTLEMENT(in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018Gain from litigation settlement

$ 168,969 $ – $ – $ 168,969 $ –

Tax expense attributed to settlement

25,543 – – 25,543 –

Litigation settlement net of tax

$ 143,426 $ – $ – $ 143,426 $ –

Earnings per share benefit of settlement (GAAP and non-GAAP)

$ 4.78 $ – $ – $ 4.81 $ –

Diluted average shares outstanding

30,005 29,866 29,651 29,816 30,147



POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(in thousands) December 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018ASSETSCURRENT ASSETS:Cash and cash equivalents

$ 178,690 $ 80,162 $ 134,137

Short-term marketable securities

232,398 164,649 94,451

Accounts receivable, net

24,274 25,819 11,072

Inventories

90,380 88,710 80,857

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,597 15,316 11,915

Total current assets

541,339 374,656 332,432

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net

116,619 114,930 114,117

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net

16,865 18,238 21,152

GOODWILL

91,849 91,849 91,849

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

2,836 5,564 6,906

OTHER ASSETS

34,388 31,173 22,241

Total assets

$ 803,896 $ 636,410 $ 588,697

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITYCURRENT LIABILITIES:Accounts payable

$ 27,433 $ 30,542 $ 31,552

Accrued payroll and related expenses

13,408 10,796 12,131

Taxes payable

584 597 933

Other accrued liabilities

9,051 7,717 3,750

Total current liabilities

50,476 49,652 48,366

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:Income taxes payable

14,617 9,309 8,652

Deferred tax liabilities

164 152 216

Other liabilities

14,093 11,969 4,391

Total liabilities

79,350 71,082 61,625

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:Common stock

28 28 28

Additional paid-in capital

152,117 143,554 126,164

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,130 ) (1,084 ) (1,689 )

Retained earnings

575,531 422,830 402,569

Total stockholders’ equity

724,546 565,328 527,072

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$ 803,896 $ 636,410 $ 588,697



POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS(in thousands) Three Months EndedTwelve Months EndedDecember 31, 2019September 30, 2019December 31, 2018December 31, 2019December 31, 2018CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:Net income

$ 158,291 $ 17,099 $ 22,736 $ 193,468 $ 69,984

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activitiesDepreciation

4,928 4,831 4,549 19,190 18,918

Amortization of intangible assets

1,373 1,357 1,300 5,213 5,267

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

35 62 98 249 553

Stock-based compensation expense

8,338 5,106 5,442 23,347 21,580

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities

104 (66 ) (115 ) (192 ) 227

Deferred income taxes

2,741 (381 ) (3,070 ) 4,019 (4,465 )

Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowances

– – (198 ) 57 (28 )

Change in operating assets and liabilities:Accounts receivable

1,545 (351 ) 2,868 (13,259 ) 5,754

Inventories

(1,670 ) 487 (6,656 ) (9,523 ) (23,770 )

Prepaid expenses and other assets

902 580 1,226 (2,132 ) (1,495 )

Accounts payable

(3,920 ) (6,789 ) (1,311 ) (6,556 ) 1,336

Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities

9,492 (91 ) (8,540 ) 10,618 (9,897 )

Net cash provided by operating activities

182,159 21,844 18,329 224,499 83,964

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:Purchases of property and equipment

(9,789 ) (5,977 ) (5,557 ) (24,114 ) (24,677 )

Acquisition of technology licenses

(675 ) (100 ) – (1,026 ) (900 )

Purchases of marketable securities

(71,952 ) (80,864 ) (4,612 ) (207,240 ) (62,833 )

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

4,150 46,762 10,050 70,334 157,551

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(78,266 ) (40,179 ) (119 ) (162,046 ) 69,141

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

225 4,005 803 9,908 9,353

Repurchase of common stock

– – (28,776 ) (7,302 ) (103,153 )

Payments of dividends to stockholders

(5,590 ) (4,999 ) (4,651 ) (20,506 ) (18,823 )

Proceeds from draw on line of credit

– – – – 8,000

Payments on line of credit

– – – – (8,000 )

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,365 ) (994 ) (32,624 ) (17,900 ) (112,623 )

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

98,528 (19,329 ) (14,414 ) 44,553 40,482

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

80,162 99,491 148,551 134,137 93,655

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 178,690 $ 80,162 $ 134,137 $ 178,690 $ 134,137





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005803/en/