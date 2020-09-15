|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 15.09.2020
Power Integrations Targets Compact Smart-Lighting Designs With Highly Efficient GaN-Powered LYTSwitch-6 LED Drivers
Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-efficiency, high-reliability LED-driver ICs, today announced a new member of the LYTSwitch™-6 family of safety-isolated LED drivers for smart lighting applications – the LYT6078C. This new LYTSwitch-6 IC uses Power Integrations’ PowiGaN™ gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver efficiency and performance benefits, demonstrated by the new design example report (DER-920) the company is also announcing today.
The performance benefits of the LYT6078C are evident in a new design report (DER-920) detailing a two-stage PFC boost plus isolated flyback on a dimmable LED ballast. It employs the LYTSwitch-6 LYT6078C IC and Power Integrations’ HiperPFSTM-4 PFS7624C PFC controller and provides peak efficiency of greater than 91% when driving a 48 V LED string at 1350 mA from a 220 VAC to 277 VAC input. In standby mode, system power consumption is less than 80 mW, which provides engineers with substantial flexibility when designing lighting controls and particularly dim-to-off circuits.
Hubie Notohamiprodjo, director of product marketing for LED lighting said: “Power Integrations’ new PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 ICs save lighting manufacturers space and system costs for smart lighting power supplies. The company’s key design goals for our latest design report were high power factor, low harmonic content, high efficiency, and 3-in-1 dimming with zero-to-100% output current. The new LYT6078C driver IC combined with our HiperPFS-4 PFC controller easily met these challenges.”
PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 LED-driver ICs are available now, priced at $2.52 in 10,000 quantities. Technical support and the DER-920 design report are available from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/lytswitch-6/.
Power Integrations, LYTSwitch, FluxLink, PowiGaN, HiperPFS, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
