Power Monthly Deal Analysis, September 2019: M&A and Investment Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Power Monthly Deal Analysis – September 2019: M&A and Investment Trends” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Our Power Monthly Deal Analysis – September 2019: M&A and Investment Trends report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in September 2019. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry. Data presented in this report is derived from Our proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets. Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry Summary of power deals globally in the last six months Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

Reasons to buy

Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry. Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market. Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry. Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry. Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Deals In The Power Industry Increased In September 2019

1.1. Power Industry, Deals Summary, September 2019 1.2. Power Industry, Top Deals, September 2019

2. Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

2.1. Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, September 2019 2.2. Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, September 2019 2.3. Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, September 2019 2.4. Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, September 2019

3. Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1. Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, September 2019 3.2. Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, September 2019 3.3. Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, September 2019 3.4. Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, September 2019 3.5. Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, September 2019 3.6. Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, September 2019 3.7. Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, September 2019

4. Power Industry, Global, Deal Summary, by Sector

4.1. Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, September 2019 4.2. Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, September 2019 4.3. Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, September 2019 4.4. Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, September 2019 4.5. Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, September 2019 4.6. Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, September 2019 4.7. Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, September 2019 4.8. Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, September 2019 4.9. Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, September 2019 4.10. Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, September 2019

5. Power Industry, Deal Summary, by Geography

5.1. Power Industry, North America Deals, September 2019 5.1.1. North America – Deals of the Month 5.2. Power Industry, Europe, Deals, September 2019 5.2.1. Europe – Deals of the Month 5.3. Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, September 2019 5.3.1. Asia-Pacific – Deals of the Month 4.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World, Deals, September 2019 5.3.2. Rest of the World – Deals of the Month

6. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors

6.1. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, April 2019- September 2019 6.2. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, April 2019- September 2019 6.3. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, April 2019- September 2019

7. Further Information

7.1. Methodology 7.2. About the Author 7.3. Contact Us 7.4. Disclosure information 7.5. Disclaimer For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mus3xc

