21:40 | 07.12.2020
Power Transformers Market by Type and by Region – Global Forecast up to 2024
The power transformers market is expected to grow by USD 8.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The modernization of existing transformers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as new regulations increasing cost of power transformers will hamper the market growth.
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The development of eco-efficient power transformers and expansion of T&D in APAC will significantly influence power transformers market’s growth in this region. 58% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the power transformers market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Eaton Corp. Plc
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Toshiba International Corp.
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Liquid-immersed power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Dry-type power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
