ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:40 | 07.12.2020
Power Transformers Market by Type and by Region – Global Forecast up to 2024

The power transformers market is expected to grow by USD 8.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia.
The modernization of existing transformers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as new regulations increasing cost of power transformers will hamper the market growth.
Power Transformers Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The development of eco-efficient power transformers and expansion of T&D in APAC will significantly influence power transformers market’s growth in this region. 58% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the power transformers market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corp.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Liquid-immersed power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dry-type power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005651/en/

