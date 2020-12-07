21:40 | 07.12.2020

Power Transformers Market by Type and by Region – Global Forecast up to 2024

The power transformers market is expected to grow by USD 8.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia.

The modernization of existing transformers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as new regulations increasing cost of power transformers will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/power-transformers-market-industry-analysisPower Transformers Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The development of eco-efficient power transformers and expansion of T&D in APAC will significantly influence power transformers market’s growth in this region. 58% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the power transformers market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Eaton Corp. Plc Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. General Electric Co. Hitachi Ltd. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Toshiba International Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformKey Topics Covered:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Liquid-immersed power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Dry-type power transformers – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Eaton Corp. Plc Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. General Electric Co. Hitachi Ltd. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Toshiba International Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

