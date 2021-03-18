|
19:02 | 18.03.2021
PPG Honored by Bosma Enterprises With Employment Innovation Award
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it is the recipient of the BOSMA ENTERPRISES® 2021 Employment Innovation Award, which is presented to an outstanding person or organization that has shown exemplary leadership in creating employment opportunities for individuals who are visually impaired.
In August 2019, PPG’s Indianapolis aerospace application support center (ASC) began extending light assembly work to the nonprofit, with Bosma Enterprises employees using PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.
PPG was recognized at the Bosma Enterprises 24th annual Hasbrook award event.
“Congratulations to PPG for its deserved recognition as an innovator contributing to employment opportunities for people who are blind and visually impaired,” said Jeff Mittman, Bosma Enterprises president and CEO. “Bosma Enterprises’ relationship with PPG leverages our experience in light manufacturing to fill a need in the company’s supply chain. This collaboration creates much-needed employment for people who are blind and would otherwise face a 70% unemployment rate. It makes a huge difference, and we believe PPG should be recognized for it.”
“PPG is truly honored to be recognized by Bosma Enterprises in such a meaningful way,” said Sally Neher, PPG business manager, ASC Indianapolis, aerospace. “We look forward to our continued partnership and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people within our community who are visually impaired.”
PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.
