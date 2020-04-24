|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:00 | 24.04.2020
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Gas Processing Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Natural Gas to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the gas processing market and it is poised to grow by USD 214.13 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Demand for natural gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Product
Dry Gas
NGL
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31614
Gas Processing Market Size
Gas Processing Market Trends
Gas Processing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies innovations in gas processing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the gas processing market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist gas processing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gas processing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gas processing market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas processing market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by product
Dry gas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
NGL – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by product
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
New technologies for NGL generation
Innovations in gas processing technology
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BP Plc
Exxon Mobil Corp.
PetroChina Co. Ltd.
PJSC Gazprom
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
