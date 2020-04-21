1:30 | 22.04.2020

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Clean Fuel to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005720/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Chevron Corporation, KBR Inc, PetroSA, Qatar Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Sasol are some of the major market participants. The demand for clean fuel will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Demand for clean fuel has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market is segmented as below: Product GTL Diesel GTL Naphtha Others Geographic Landscape MEA ROW To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30998Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gas-to-liquid (GTL) market report covers the following areas: Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Size Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Trends Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Industry Analysis This study identifies rapid growth of the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth during the next few years.

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market, including some of the vendors such as Chevron Corporation, KBR Inc, PetroSA, Qatar Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Sasol. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth during the next five years Estimation of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas-to-liquid (GTL) market vendors

Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product Comparison by product GTL diesel – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 GTL naphtha – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological developments Rising demand for petrochemical feedstock Rapid growth of transportation sector

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Chevron Corporation KBR Inc PetroSA Qatar Petroleum Royal Dutch Shell plc Sasol

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations

