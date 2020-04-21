|
1:30 | 22.04.2020
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Clean Fuel to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005720/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Chevron Corporation, KBR Inc, PetroSA, Qatar Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Sasol are some of the major market participants. The demand for clean fuel will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for clean fuel has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market is segmented as below:
Product
GTL Diesel
GTL Naphtha
Others
Geographic Landscape
MEA
ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30998Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gas-to-liquid (GTL) market report covers the following areas:
Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Size
Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Trends
Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rapid growth of the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth during the next few years.
Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market, including some of the vendors such as Chevron Corporation, KBR Inc, PetroSA, Qatar Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Sasol. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGas-to-liquid (GTL) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas-to-liquid (GTL) market vendors
Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
GTL diesel – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
GTL naphtha – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
ROW – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Technological developments
Rising demand for petrochemical feedstock
Rapid growth of transportation sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Chevron Corporation
KBR Inc
PetroSA
Qatar Petroleum
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Sasol
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005720/en/