Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Cardamom Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with DS Group and Imexa Inc. | Technavio

The cardamom market is poised to grow by USD 49.65 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005299/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardamom Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Read the 120-page report with TOC on “Cardamom Market Analysis Report by Product (Ingredient, Powder, and Liquid extract), Application (Food and beverage, Medicinal uses, and Other uses),and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cardamom-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom. In addition, the increasing use of cardamom in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the cardamom market. Cardamom as a spice has been popular for its rich aroma and flavor. However, in recent years, there has been a significant peak in consumer awareness with respect to the health benefits of cardamom consumption. This factor is likely to drive the growth and demand of cardamom during the forecast period. Some of the health benefits of consuming cardamom include improved digestion, removal of bad breath, detoxification, improved kidney health, and regularizaton of heart rate. It is also known to alleviate asthma.

Major Five Cardamom Companies:DS Group

DS Group has business operations under various segments such as food, beverages, mouth fresheners, and confectionary. Key product offered by the company include WHOLE SPICE ELAICHI under the brand name, Catch.

Imexa Inc.

Imexa Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as cardamom, natural sesame seed, allspice, annatto seed, and dry lemon. The company’s key offerings in the cardamom category includes Grade 1 and Grade 2 cardamom.

Kautilya Commodities

Kautilya Commodities has business operations under three segments, namely spices, pulses, and dry fruits. Under its spices segment, the company offers spices such as cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, dry lemon, and annatto seeds.

McCormick & Company Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc. operates its business through segments such as consumer and flavor solutions. Through its flavor solutions segment, the company provides a wide range of products to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. Key products offered by the company include MCCORMICK GOURMET CARDAMOM PODS and MCCORMICK GOURMET ORGANIC CARDAMOM.

Organic Spices Inc.

Organic Spices Inc. has business operations under three segments, namely spices, herbs, and seasonings. Key products offered by the company include Organic Cardamom Ground and Organic Cardamom Pods Black.

Cardamom Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Ingredient Powder Liquid extract

Cardamom Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Food and beverage Medicinal uses Other uses

Cardamom Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America APAC Europe South America MEA Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.



