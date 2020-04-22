9:00 | 22.04.2020

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Gas Engine Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Caterpillar Inc. and Cummins Inc. | Technavio

The global gas engine market is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005050/en/Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Gas Engine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic – Request free sample pages of the gas engine marketRead the 120-page report with TOC on “Gas Engine Market Analysis Report by End-user (Power, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.https://www.technavio.com/report/global-gas-engine-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in electricity demand. In addition, the emergence of dual-fuel engines is anticipated to boost the growth of the gas engine market. Factors such as globalization, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyle and work culture across sectors have increased the demand for electricity. The adoption of electrical appliances has been increasing exponentially among households. Manufacturing and production processes are being automated and made less labor-intensive. Besides, the growing adoption of electric-vehicles has further increased the demand for electricity. Gas engines are widely used in the production of electricity. With the rise in the demand for electricity, the growth of the global gas engine market will accelerate during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingMajor Five Gas Engine Companies:Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. operates its business through segments such as Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products. The company offers G16CM34, which is a natural gas, spark-ignited, V-style, turbocharged and aftercooled engine.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. operates its business through segments such as Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers B6.7. It leverages the Single Module Aftertreatment System to provide better thermal management, easier service, and reduced space claim for better Shuttle Bus performance and fuel economy.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Engines, Construction Equipment, and Bobcat. GL08P is the key offering of the company. It is a 8 liter-class EURO6 CNG engine equipped with an oxidation catalyst and SCR. It is mounted on city buses.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Shipbuilding, Naval and Special Ship, Offshore and Â Industrial Plant Engineering, and Engine and Â Machinery. The company offers Dual-Fuel Engine which works on both gas fuel and light fuel oil.

INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG

INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG operates its business through segments such as Jenbacher and Waukesha. The company offers a range of gas engines. Jenbacher Type 2 and Waukesha mobileFLEX are its key offerings.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGas Engine Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Power Industrial Residential Commercial

Gas Engine Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more Request a free sample reportRelated Reports on Industrials Include:Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market – Global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market by application (commercial and leisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Cryogenic Tanks Market – Global cryogenic tanks market by product (LNG, nitrogen, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005050/en/