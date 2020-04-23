12:00 | 23.04.2020

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Industrial Power over Ethernet Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Smart Grid Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial Power over Ethernet market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.54 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Belden Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing smart grid projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing smart grid projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Industrial Power over Ethernet market is segmented as below: End-user Power Industry Oil And Gas Industry Telecommunication Industry Others Product Powered Device Power Sourcing Equipment Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial Power over Ethernet market report covers the following areas: Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Size Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Trends Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Industry Analysis This study identifies emergence of smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial Power over Ethernet market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial Power over Ethernet market, including some of the vendors such as Belden Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial Power over Ethernet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial Power over Ethernet market growth during the next five years Estimation of the industrial Power over Ethernet market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial Power over Ethernet market vendors

Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product Comparison by product Powered device – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Power sourcing equipment – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user Comparison by end-user Power industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Telecommunication industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of smart factories Advent of 5G communication technology Emerging standards in Power over Ethernet

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Belden Inc. Broadcom Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. STMicroelectronics International NV Texas Instruments Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

