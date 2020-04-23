ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:00 | 23.04.2020
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Industrial Power over Ethernet Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Smart Grid Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial Power over Ethernet market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.54 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005340/en/Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Belden Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing smart grid projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing smart grid projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Industrial Power over Ethernet market is segmented as below:

End-user

Power Industry

Oil And Gas Industry

Telecommunication Industry

Others

Product

Powered Device

Power Sourcing Equipment

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31547Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial Power over Ethernet market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Size

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Trends

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial Power over Ethernet market growth during the next few years.
Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial Power over Ethernet market, including some of the vendors such as Belden Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial Power over Ethernet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformIndustrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial Power over Ethernet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial Power over Ethernet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial Power over Ethernet market vendors
Table Of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Powered device – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power sourcing equipment – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Power industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telecommunication industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of smart factories

Advent of 5G communication technology

Emerging standards in Power over Ethernet
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Belden Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Texas Instruments Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005340/en/

