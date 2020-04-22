|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:45 | 23.04.2020
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Landing String Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Global Offshore Rig Count to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the landing string equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 315.49 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Increase in global offshore rig count has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Deepwater
Ultra-deepwater
Shallow Water
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31497Landing String Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Landing String Equipment Market Size
Landing String Equipment Market Trends
Landing String Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising advances in landing string control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the landing string equipment market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist landing string equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the landing string equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the landing string equipment market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landing string equipment market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Growing advances in subsea processing
Declining costs of offshore drilling projects
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Superior Energy Services Inc.
Vallourec SA
Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer