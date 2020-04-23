|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:45 | 23.04.2020
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand for Semiconductors to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the pitch coke market and it is poised to grow by USD 566.12 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Growing demand for semiconductors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Application
Aluminum Smelters
Graphite Electrodes
Others
Geographic Landscape
Americas
APAC
Europe
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31539Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Pitch Coke Market Size
Pitch Coke Market Trends
Pitch Coke Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advances in mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the pitch coke market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist pitch coke market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pitch coke market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pitch coke market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pitch coke market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Aluminum smelters – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Graphite electrodes – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Increasing use of carbon fiber in transportation industry
Advances in mining industry
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Asbury Carbons Inc.
C-Chem Co. Ltd.
Metinvest BV
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.
Sojitz Corp.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
