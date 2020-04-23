23:45 | 23.04.2020

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand for Semiconductors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pitch coke market and it is poised to grow by USD 566.12 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005663/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growing demand for semiconductors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Pitch Coke Market is segmented as below: Application Aluminum Smelters Graphite Electrodes Others Geographic Landscape Americas APAC Europe MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31539Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pitch coke market report covers the following areas: Pitch Coke Market Size Pitch Coke Market Trends Pitch Coke Market Industry Analysis This study identifies advances in mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the pitch coke market growth during the next few years.

Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pitch coke market, including some of the vendors such as Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pitch coke market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformPitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist pitch coke market growth during the next five years Estimation of the pitch coke market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the pitch coke market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pitch coke market vendors

Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Aluminum smelters – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Graphite electrodes – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of low-carbon aluminum Increasing use of carbon fiber in transportation industry Advances in mining industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Asbury Carbons Inc. C-Chem Co. Ltd. Metinvest BV Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd. Sojitz Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

