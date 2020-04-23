ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:45 | 23.04.2020
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand for Semiconductors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pitch coke market and it is poised to grow by USD 566.12 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005663/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for semiconductors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Pitch Coke Market is segmented as below:

Application

Aluminum Smelters

Graphite Electrodes

Others

Geographic Landscape

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31539Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pitch coke market report covers the following areas:

Pitch Coke Market Size

Pitch Coke Market Trends

Pitch Coke Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the pitch coke market growth during the next few years.
Pitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pitch coke market, including some of the vendors such as Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pitch coke market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformPitch Coke Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist pitch coke market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pitch coke market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pitch coke market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pitch coke market vendors
Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Aluminum smelters – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Graphite electrodes – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers

Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of low-carbon aluminum

Increasing use of carbon fiber in transportation industry

Advances in mining industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asbury Carbons Inc.

C-Chem Co. Ltd.

Metinvest BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sojitz Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
