0:45 | 24.04.2020

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Seeds market in US 2019-2023 | Government Support through Farm Subsidies and Financial Aid to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the seeds market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 12.28 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005703/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Seeds Market in US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Government support through farm subsidies and financial aid has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Seeds market in US 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Seeds market in US is segmented as below: Product GM Seeds Conventional Seeds Crop Type Grain Seeds and Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetable Seeds Other Seeds To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31517Seeds market in US 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our seeds market in US report covers the following areas: Seeds market in US size Seeds market in US trends Seeds market in US industry analysis This study identifies rising prominence of digital technology in agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the seeds market in US growth during the next few years.

Seeds market in US 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the seeds market in US, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the seeds market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformSeeds market in US 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist seeds market in US growth during the next five years Estimation of the seeds market in US size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the seeds market in US Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seeds market in US vendors

Table Of Contents :PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2018 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product Comparison by product GM seeds – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Conventional seeds – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CROP TYPE

Market segmentation by crop type Comparison by crop type Grain seeds and oilseeds – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Fruits and vegetable seeds – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Other seeds – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by crop type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in consolidation in seeds market in US Rise in prominence of digital technology in agriculture Innovations in plant breeding

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors BASF SE Bayer AG Corteva Inc. Groupe Limagrain Holding Syngenta Crop Protection AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

