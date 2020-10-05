ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Prepreg Market In North America will Showcase Neutral Impact during 2020-2024 | Demand for Lightweight Materials In Automotive Sector to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the prepreg market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 955.83 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005667/en/
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kaman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Park Electrochemical Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of prepregs might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Prepreg Market in North America is segmented as below:

Application

Aerospace And Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Others

Type

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber.

Geography

US

Canada

Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The prepreg market in North America report covers the following areas:

Prepreg Market in North America Size

Prepreg Market in North America Trends

Prepreg Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies wind power capacity additions as one of the prime reasons driving the prepreg market growth in North America during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist prepreg market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the prepreg market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the prepreg market in North America

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prepreg market vendors in North America
Table of Contents:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wind energy – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Carbon fiber – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Glass fiber – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aramid fiber – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canada – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Volume driver – Supply led growth

Volume driver – External factors

Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver – Inflation

Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Celanese Corp.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Kaman Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Park Electrochemical Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
