2:00 | 06.10.2020

Prepreg Market In North America will Showcase Neutral Impact during 2020-2024 | Demand for Lightweight Materials In Automotive Sector to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the prepreg market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 955.83 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kaman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Park Electrochemical Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of prepregs might hamper the market growth.

Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Prepreg Market in North America is segmented as below: Application Aerospace And Defense Wind Energy Automotive Others Type Carbon Fiber Glass Fiber Aramid Fiber. Geography US Canada Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The prepreg market in North America report covers the following areas: Prepreg Market in North America Size Prepreg Market in North America Trends Prepreg Market in North America Industry Analysis This study identifies wind power capacity additions as one of the prime reasons driving the prepreg market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformPrepreg Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist prepreg market growth in North America during the next five years Estimation of the prepreg market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the prepreg market in North America Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prepreg market vendors in North America

