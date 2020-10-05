|
2:00 | 06.10.2020
Prepreg Market In North America will Showcase Neutral Impact during 2020-2024 | Demand for Lightweight Materials In Automotive Sector to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the prepreg market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 955.83 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005667/en/
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kaman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Park Electrochemical Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of prepregs might hamper the market growth.
Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation
Prepreg Market in North America is segmented as below:
Application
Aerospace And Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Others
Type
Carbon Fiber
Glass Fiber
Aramid Fiber.
Geography
US
Canada
Prepreg Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The prepreg market in North America report covers the following areas:
Prepreg Market in North America Size
Prepreg Market in North America Trends
Prepreg Market in North America Industry Analysis
This study identifies wind power capacity additions as one of the prime reasons driving the prepreg market growth in North America during the next few years.
This study identifies wind power capacity additions as one of the prime reasons driving the prepreg market growth in North America during the next few years.
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist prepreg market growth in North America during the next five years
Estimation of the prepreg market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the prepreg market in North America
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prepreg market vendors in North America
Table of Contents:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Aerospace and defense – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Wind energy – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Carbon fiber – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Glass fiber – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aramid fiber – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Canada – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Celanese Corp.
Gurit Holding AG
Hexcel Corp.
Kaman Corp.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Park Electrochemical Corp.
SGL Carbon SE
Solvay SA
Toray Industries Inc.
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
