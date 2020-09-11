|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:15 | 12.09.2020
Primary Battery Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Demand For Portable Medical Equipment to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the primary battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.39 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enersys, FDK Corp., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Saft Groupe SA, Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for portable medical equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
Alkaline Battery
Lithium Battery
Others
Geographic Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41010Primary battery market 2020-2024: Scope
Primary battery market Size
Primary battery market Trends
Primary battery market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased demand from the consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending as one of the prime reasons driving the primary battery market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist primary battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the primary battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the primary battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type placement
Alkaline battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Lithium battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Duracell Inc.
Energizer Holdings Inc.
Enersys
FDK Corp.
Maxell Holdings Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Saft Groupe SA
Sony Corp.
Toshiba International Corp.
Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.
