2:15 | 12.09.2020

Primary Battery Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Demand For Portable Medical Equipment to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the primary battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.39 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Increased demand from the consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 5.38% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 4.39 bn.

Who are the top players in the market?

Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enersys, FDK Corp., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Saft Groupe SA, Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The demand for portable medical equipment is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 40% of the market share. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enersys, FDK Corp., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Saft Groupe SA, Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp., and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for portable medical equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Primary battery market is segmented as below: Type Alkaline Battery Lithium Battery Others Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41010Primary battery market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The primary battery market report covers the following areas: Primary battery market Size Primary battery market Trends Primary battery market Industry Analysis This study identifies increased demand from the consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending as one of the prime reasons driving the primary battery market growth during the next few years.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist primary battery market growth during the next five years Estimation of the primary battery market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the primary battery market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type placement Alkaline battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Lithium battery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Duracell Inc. Energizer Holdings Inc. Enersys FDK Corp. Maxell Holdings Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Saft Groupe SA Sony Corp. Toshiba International Corp. Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

