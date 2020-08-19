|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:11 | 20.08.2020
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) announced today the following unaudited results for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:
Revenues
$
7,278,000
$
31,534,000
$
33,386,000
$
55,953,000
Net Loss
$
(6,266,000
)
$
5,775,000
$
(6,436,000
)
$
2,737,000
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
(3.14
)
$
2.85
$
(3.23
)
$
1.35
Shares Used in Calculation of:
Basic EPS
1,994,177
2,026,119
1,994,675
2,031,569
Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $218,930,000 compared to $229,365,000 at December 31, 2019.
Oil and gas production and the average prices received (excluding gains and losses from derivatives) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
144,000
332,000
(188,000
)
378,000
688,000
(310,000
)
Average Price Received
$
25.09
$
59.17
$
(11.00
)
$
37.89
$
55.84
$
(17.95
)
Oil Revenue
$
3,613,000
$
19,644,000
$
(16,031,000
)
$
14,324,000
$
38,442,000
$
(24,118
)
Mcf of Gas Sold
874,000
1,295,000
(421,000
)
1,812,000
2,243,000
(431,000
)
Average Price Received
$
0.62
$
1.05
$
(0.63
)
$
0.77
$
1.60
$
(0.83
)
Gas Revenue
$
543,000
$
1,355,000
$
(812
)
$
1,389,000
$
3,590,000
$
(2,201
)
Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold
86,000
146,000
(60,000
)
213,000
288,000
(75,000
)
Average Price Received
$
5.76
$
16.27
$
(0.26
)
$
8.16
$
18.14
$
(9.98
)
Natural Gas Liquids Revenue
$
495,000
$
2,375,000
$
(1,880
)
$
1,738,000
$
5,219,000
$
(3,481
)
Total Oil & Gas Revenues
$
4,651,000
$
23,374,000
$
(18,723
)
$
17,451,000
$
47,251,000
$
(29,800
)
PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer