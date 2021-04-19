|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 06.01.2022
Primoris Services Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.
A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.
