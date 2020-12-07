|
10:43 | 07.12.2020
Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024- Featuring Amazon.Com Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio
The processed vegetable market is poised to grow by USD 60.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for processed vegetables.
The processed vegetable market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies increased internet penetration as one of the prime reasons for driving the processed vegetable market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Processed Vegetable Market Forecast
Processed Vegetable Market Analysis
B&G Foods Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc.
Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA
Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
Dole Food Co. Inc.
Mitsubishi Corp.
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.
Sysco Corp.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Canned vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Frozen vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fresh-cut vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
