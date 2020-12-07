10:43 | 07.12.2020

Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024- Featuring Amazon.Com Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

The processed vegetable market is poised to grow by USD 60.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005134/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Processed Vegetable Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the processed vegetable market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for processed vegetables. The processed vegetable market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies increased internet penetration as one of the prime reasons for driving the processed vegetable market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The processed vegetable market covers the following areas:

Processed Vegetable Market Sizing Processed Vegetable Market Forecast Processed Vegetable Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc. B&G Foods Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA Del Monte Pacific Ltd. Dole Food Co. Inc. Mitsubishi Corp. Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Sysco Corp.

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Canned vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Frozen vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Fresh-cut vegetables – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – External factors Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Amazon.com Inc. B&G Foods Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA Del Monte Pacific Ltd. Dole Food Co. Inc. Mitsubishi Corp. Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Sysco Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005134/en/