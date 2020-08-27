14:00 | 27.08.2020

Professional Drivers to Be Celebrated at TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is celebrating its valued professional driver customers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, and throughout the month of September.

Starting Sept. 1, TA will hold a month-long “TA Driver Appreciation” Sweepstakes for all UltraONE members. By making a fuel or truck service purchase, or by swiping their loyalty card at the kiosk, UltraONE members become eligible for a number of prizes chosen specifically for professional drivers. (To make this Sweepstakes more special, TA surveyed a number of professional drivers to see what kinds of prizes they would enjoy.) One swipe per day will count for the Sweepstakes and drivers may be chosen at random to win one of the following: Grand Prize of 1,500,000 UltraONE loyalty points (1 winner) Winner’s choice of an Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle or Men’s or Ladies Rolex Watch (1 winner) Two airline tickets to anywhere in the continental United States, plus a $500 gift card (1 winner) 50,000 UltraONE loyalty points (70 winners) During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TA is honoring drivers by offering extra loyalty points and other deals. Double Points Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 16; all fuel purchases will receive double the loyalty point value Shower cost will be reduced 50% when booked through the TruckSmart app (Sept. 14-18) Other specials found in the TruckSmart app (Sept. 14-18) “We are truly grateful to serve the millions of professional drivers who play such an important role in this nation, and the challenges of 2020 have certainly proven the sacrifice and commitment that professional drivers embody,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are proud and humbled to be part of their everyday lives and will continue working diligently to ensure we’re their home away from home.”

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

