14:00 | 27.08.2020
Professional Drivers to Be Celebrated at TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is celebrating its valued professional driver customers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, and throughout the month of September.
Grand Prize of 1,500,000 UltraONE loyalty points (1 winner)
Winner’s choice of an Indian Scout Bobber Motorcycle or Men’s or Ladies Rolex Watch (1 winner)
Two airline tickets to anywhere in the continental United States, plus a $500 gift card (1 winner)
50,000 UltraONE loyalty points (70 winners)
During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, TA is honoring drivers by offering extra loyalty points and other deals.
Double Points Day is on Wednesday, Sept. 16; all fuel purchases will receive double the loyalty point value
Shower cost will be reduced 50% when booked through the TruckSmart app (Sept. 14-18)
Other specials found in the TruckSmart app (Sept. 14-18)
“We are truly grateful to serve the millions of professional drivers who play such an important role in this nation, and the challenges of 2020 have certainly proven the sacrifice and commitment that professional drivers embody,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are proud and humbled to be part of their everyday lives and will continue working diligently to ensure we’re their home away from home.”
