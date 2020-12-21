|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 21.12.2020
ProPetro Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it has appointed G. Larry Lawrence to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective December 17, 2020. Mr. Lawrence is an oilfield business leader with extensive experience across finance, accounting and operations. He brings an extensive accounting background along with decades of experience in the energy industry.
“We are excited about the future of ProPetro with the addition of Larry as an independent Director,” said Phillip Gobe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “His experience as a director and financial acumen will strengthen key functions at ProPetro, and his appointment demonstrates our commitment to strong governance principles.”
“I am honored to join ProPetro’s Board and look forward to contributing to the Board’s governance and oversight initiatives. In addition, I look forward to the opportunity to support a premier service provider operating in the premier oil-producing Permian Basin,” said Mr. Lawrence.
